Curtis Stone's Scrambled Eggs Use A Rich Mix Of Cream And Gruyere
Breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. It kickstarts our metabolism, fuels our bodies, and sets the tone for the day ahead. While many of us settle for a quick and straightforward approach to breakfast, renowned chef Curtis Stone believes that even humble scrambled eggs can be transformed into a culinary masterpiece. His secret? Stone includes a decadent combination of cream and gruyere cheese that elevates this classic dish to new heights of flavor and indulgence, as he explained to Business Insider.
Curtis Stone has always emphasized the importance of quality ingredients and precise cooking techniques. When it comes to maximizing the flavor scrambled eggs, he takes a simple approach with a twist that adds a touch of luxury to the dish. The foundation of Stone's scrambled eggs starts with the eggs themselves. He recommends using fresh, high-quality eggs from pasture-raised chickens for the best flavor and texture. So, what makes heavy cream and gruyere cheese such a unique addition? The heavy cream adds richness and silkiness to the eggs, while the cheese contributes a nutty, savory flavor and a luscious melt-in-your-mouth texture. The ingredients transform ordinary scrambled eggs into a gourmet delight.
A creamy and cheesy indulgence
To prepare Stone's scrambled special eggs, start by cracking them into a bowl and whisking them gently with a generous splash of cream until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a non-stick skillet, melt a knob of butter over medium heat. Once the butter begins to foam, pour in the egg mixture and let it sit for a moment to start setting around the edges. As the eggs begin to cook, gently push them around the pan with a rubber or silicone spatula, folding them over themselves as they start to solidify. Sprinkle in a generous amount of grated gruyere and gently fold until the cheese is melted and the eggs are soft and creamy. Serve immediately while hot, enjoying the rich texture and delightful cheesy flavor, garnished with fresh herbs such as chives or parsley. Pair your luxury eggs with toasted artisanal bread or a side of extra-crispy bacon for a complete breakfast.
Curtis Stone's scrambled eggs offer a simple yet impressive approach to an everyday dish. With its creamy texture, cheesy indulgence, and versatility, this recipe will become a favorite for any breakfast occasion. Whether enjoyed as part of a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick weekday breakfast, this luxurious twist on a classic dish is guaranteed to become a favorite in your culinary repertoire.