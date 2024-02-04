Upgrade The Texture Of Scrambled Eggs With Creamed Spinach

To make eggs with creamed spinach, you can either start by making creamed spinach as you normally would — or make the dish in conjunction with your scrambled eggs. For the former approach, begin the process by cooking shallot and garlic in a pan with butter. After a few minutes, add chopped spinach and both lemon juice and zest. Heat the combination on low for about five minutes before you add flour, cream, cream cheese, and seasonings. Once the entire mixture simmers for about 10 minutes, you can use the creamed spinach as a scrambled egg topping. Or, mix into your raw eggs as they cook.

Alternatively, you can start off with eggs in mind. For this strategy, don't cook the spinach in full. Rather, give the vegetable a few minutes to wilt alongside garlic, butter, and shallot. Then, add your eggs directly into the pan with the spinach. Once the mixture has had a few minutes to cook, it's time to add your heavy cream and seasonings.

The choice of technique is ultimately yours. Either way, you'll create your new favorite breakfast.