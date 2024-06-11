The Bold Ingredient That Takes Your Scrambled Eggs To The Next Level

The amount of curry powder added to the scrambled eggs depends largely on how intense you want the flavors to be. Keep in mind, however, that this spice is already quite pronounced, so start with a light hand to avoid overwhelming the entire dish. For a few large eggs, half or a quarter teaspoon should do the trick. Just sprinkle it in as you would with the black pepper, salt, and other ingredients. Whisk everything together as usual and it's good to hit the pan.

Joining the curry powder could be a myriad of other ingredients. Much like in actual curry, cardamom is a splendid addition as it adds a peppery touch to the hearty flavors. Herbs play a crucial role in curry dishes, and you might like them in scrambled eggs, too. Anything you have on hand would work, but the most common choices are curry leaves, cumin, coriander, basil, fenugreek, and thyme. Cheddar cheese is as good as ever, both in regular scrambled eggs and this curry rendition.

Once you've got the scrambled eggs, all that's left is to plate it. A bit of harissa (a sweet-spicy chili pepper paste), chili flakes, or hot sauce over top is the perfect finishing touch. On the side, toasted bread is a foolproof choice, or tortillas if you want to try something different. If you happen to have some naan bread, however, all the better.