Julia Child's Clever Tip For Creamy Scrambled Eggs Every Time

For such a simple dish, making scrambled eggs can be tricky. No one likes eating rubbery and dry eggs so getting them to turn out perfectly each time requires careful attention and patience.

We've shared a number of handy tips to make your scrambled eggs fluffy and creamy, from whisking eggs with lemon juice to mixing in cottage cheese to your beaten eggs. Another tip that doesn't require additional ingredients is Julia Child's tried-and-tested technique: Adding some more raw egg just as the scrambled eggs are about to be done cooking. She shared this tip during a cooking demonstration with Jacques Pépin, which can be watched on YouTube. After pouring a bowl of whisked eggs already seasoned with salt and pepper into a frying pan with melted butter, Child scooped up a small amount of the mixture back into the bowl to add later. "[This is] to cream them up," she explained. Pépin remarked that the trick is "the old style" that stops the egg from fully cooking and turning rubbery.

Eggs continue to cook for about a minute after they've been removed from the heat, which should allay any fear of possibly eating raw eggs. In fact, letting them cook completely on your stovetop can lead to what Child described as "like hard nuggets." Child said, "I like a softly scrambled egg." And her trick lets the eggs retain some of their gooey texture so you end with a very softly scrambled and creamy dish.