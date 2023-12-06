Use Lemon Juice To Whip Up The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Ever
It's amazing how acidity can make food taste better. It can balance saltiness, offset sweetness, and cut through the unpleasant mouthfeel of excessive oil and fat, allowing a dish to sing. But did you also know that adding a little acid can make your scrambled eggs fluffier?
Mixing a very small amount of water as you beat the eggs is a commonly offered tip for softer, creamier scrambled eggs. However, something acidic like lemon juice is even better, thanks to how acid prompts the protein in the eggs to form a structure with air pockets, which leads to the desired fluffy texture. Factor in how the addition of liquid also slows down the coagulation of these proteins, and you end up cooking the eggs more gradually. This transforms a quick and easy breakfast dish into something extra special. However, it's important to be mindful of the amount of juice you use since eggs tend to curdle with excessive acid. You could also end up with a runny dish from adding too much liquid. For the right balance, whip two or three eggs with ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.
Aside from improving the texture of your dish, lemon juice can also make it more scrumptious, much like our other suggested tricks for better-tasting scrambled eggs. Just do a quick squeeze of a halved lemon over your eggs right before serving and discover how this pulls together the flavor of the eggs and the other seasonings you've used.
The acid in citrus juice makes cooking with eggs easier
Lemon juice isn't the only source of acid for creamier, fluffier, and tastier scrambled eggs. Orange and lime juice also work. If you're worried that OJ may be too sweet an addition, try pouring in 2 tablespoons of juice as you whisk 5 eggs in a bowl. Along with other seasonings and ingredients, this is enough to give just a hint of sweetness and a lot of pep.
Casa Mono's creamy eggs are served with sea urchin, walnuts, and a drizzling of colatura or aged anchovy oil. On top of the medley of flavors and textures from these additional components, the chefs also squeeze lime juice and grate some lime zest over this popular menu item right before serving. The zest adds pops of appetizing color and the acid from the juice complements the briny and umami flavors of the dish.
Beyond scrambled eggs, lemon juice is also handy for cooking the perfect hard-boiled egg. Keep the shell from cracking while the egg boils in water by first brushing some lemon juice over it with a pastry brush or a paper towel. You can also add a couple of lemon slices to the water. Aside from keeping the shell intact, the acid in lemon juice makes it easier to peel after cooking. Adding oil to water creates the same easy-to-peel effect but it's great to know a backup hack whenever you have a limited supply of stuff in your pantry.