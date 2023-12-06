Use Lemon Juice To Whip Up The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Ever

It's amazing how acidity can make food taste better. It can balance saltiness, offset sweetness, and cut through the unpleasant mouthfeel of excessive oil and fat, allowing a dish to sing. But did you also know that adding a little acid can make your scrambled eggs fluffier?

Mixing a very small amount of water as you beat the eggs is a commonly offered tip for softer, creamier scrambled eggs. However, something acidic like lemon juice is even better, thanks to how acid prompts the protein in the eggs to form a structure with air pockets, which leads to the desired fluffy texture. Factor in how the addition of liquid also slows down the coagulation of these proteins, and you end up cooking the eggs more gradually. This transforms a quick and easy breakfast dish into something extra special. However, it's important to be mindful of the amount of juice you use since eggs tend to curdle with excessive acid. You could also end up with a runny dish from adding too much liquid. For the right balance, whip two or three eggs with ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.

Aside from improving the texture of your dish, lemon juice can also make it more scrumptious, much like our other suggested tricks for better-tasting scrambled eggs. Just do a quick squeeze of a halved lemon over your eggs right before serving and discover how this pulls together the flavor of the eggs and the other seasonings you've used.