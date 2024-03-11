16 Creative Ways To Use Scallions

Scallions have long, hollow green stalks with white bulbs at the end. You can use the entire vegetable, so you don't have to waste much if any at all. Leave the root ends in some water and allow them to regrow on your windowsill. It's the little green gift that keeps on giving. Scallions are adaptable in how you use them, but we'll cover some creative ways to use scallions if you're on the hunt for options other than chopping them into cream cheese or stir fry.

Before we get into it, let's start by talking about the difference between scallions and green onions. They are not the same, but they are the same species, making them pretty interchangeable in recipes calling for one or the other. Scallions are long and slender, whereas green onions have a more bulbous end. If something calls for green onion, feel free to substitute it for scallions for a similar taste. Whether you eat them cooked, raw, charred, or dehydrated, you can sprinkle them in pasta, salads, waffles, scones, and much more.