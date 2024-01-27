Sesame Scallion Waffles Recipe
Scallion pancakes are a popular side or appetizer at both Chinese and Korean restaurants, but in developer recipe Jessica Morone's opinion, they're not all that easy to make. Instead, she's come up with a recipe for sesame scallion waffles that she feels has "a similar flavor profile" and is not only lighter than pancakes but is also less labor-intensive. "Once they are cooked," she says, "you end up with a delicious, crispy, savory waffle."
While Morone assures us that these waffles "are very easy to make," she notes that "the only tricky bit comes down to individual waffle irons." While hers is non-stick, she points out that some waffle irons may need to be lubricated with oil or butter. (Tip: use a pastry brush for even greasing.) She also tells us that her Belgian waffle maker takes ¾ cup of batter and takes 6 minutes to cook each waffle, but admits that "yours could take more or less time" and the amount of batter could differ, as well. Needless to say, this could also affect the size and number of waffles that this recipe will yield, although smaller, thinner sesame scallion waffles cooked in a non-Belgian (or even a mini) waffle maker will still taste great.
Gather the ingredients for the sesame scallion waffles
The base of the waffle batter is made from flour, baking powder, salt, eggs, oil, buttermilk, and even a small amount of sugar despite these waffles being savory. The flavor comes from a combination of five-spice powder, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and scallions.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, five-spice powder, and sesame seeds. Set aside.
Step 2: Combine the wet ingredients with the sugar
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, oil, buttermilk, and sesame oil until smooth.
Step 3: Mix the wet and dry ingredients together
Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
Step 4: Stir in the scallions
Add the scallions to the bowl and mix until incorporated.
Step 5: Preheat the waffle maker
Heat a waffle iron until hot. Lightly coat with butter or oil if your waffle iron requires it.
Step 6: Cook the waffles
Add ¾ cup batter to the waffle iron and cook until golden and crispy. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Step 7: Eat the waffles while they're warm
Serve waffles immediately, or keep them in a warm oven until ready to serve.
How should you eat these sesame scallion waffles?
While scallion pancakes are often served as an appetizer or accompaniment to Chinese or Korean entrees, Morone feels that her scallion waffles "aren't really a side dish [as] they are full, Belgian waffle–sized waffles." She does say, however, that if you want to use them as a side, it might be best to cut them into quarters to make for a smaller serving size.
While Morone suggests that these waffles can stand alone as a main course for breakfast or brunch, she allows that "you could serve them with any other breakfast foods you want, like eggs or bacon" to make for a heartier meal. She also tells us they can be eaten without any topping, but says you could still go with maple syrup if you're into sweet and savory flavor pairings. If you're feeling experimental, though, she floats the idea of "doing something like mixing maple syrup with some soy sauce."
How can you store and reheat leftover sesame scallion waffles?
The recipe calls for keeping the waffles warm in an oven until you're ready to eat, but this step won't be practicable if you're unlikely to finish off 5 full-sized waffles in a day. In this case, Morone tells us they can be refrigerated for 2 days, but in her opinion, "They hold up better when you freeze them." Cover each waffle in plastic wrap before enclosing them in a resealable, airtight bag or container.
The best part about freezing the waffles is that you don't need to thaw them out before reheating them. As Morone assures us, "You can just put them in the toaster [or] toaster oven like you would any other frozen waffle." You could also reheat the waffles by baking them in the oven, but the microwave isn't recommended if you want them to regain any of their former crispness.
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon five-spice powder
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ½ cup vegetable or canola oil
- 1 ½ cups buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- ½ cup finely chopped scallions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, five-spice powder, and sesame seeds. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, oil, buttermilk, and sesame oil until smooth.
- Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Add the scallions to the bowl and mix until incorporated.
- Heat a waffle iron until hot. Lightly coat with butter or oil if your waffle iron requires it.
- Add ¾ cup batter to the waffle iron and cook until golden and crispy. Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Serve waffles immediately, or keep them in a warm oven until ready to serve.
|Calories per Serving
|461
|Total Fat
|26.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|66.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.9 g
|Sodium
|419.9 mg
|Protein
|10.3 g