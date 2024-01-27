Sesame Scallion Waffles Recipe

Scallion pancakes are a popular side or appetizer at both Chinese and Korean restaurants, but in developer recipe Jessica Morone's opinion, they're not all that easy to make. Instead, she's come up with a recipe for sesame scallion waffles that she feels has "a similar flavor profile" and is not only lighter than pancakes but is also less labor-intensive. "Once they are cooked," she says, "you end up with a delicious, crispy, savory waffle."

While Morone assures us that these waffles "are very easy to make," she notes that "the only tricky bit comes down to individual waffle irons." While hers is non-stick, she points out that some waffle irons may need to be lubricated with oil or butter. (Tip: use a pastry brush for even greasing.) She also tells us that her Belgian waffle maker takes ¾ cup of batter and takes 6 minutes to cook each waffle, but admits that "yours could take more or less time" and the amount of batter could differ, as well. Needless to say, this could also affect the size and number of waffles that this recipe will yield, although smaller, thinner sesame scallion waffles cooked in a non-Belgian (or even a mini) waffle maker will still taste great.