Give Buffalo Chicken Dip An Extra Pop Of Flavor And Color With Green Onion

If you're excited about the idea of the Buffalo chicken dip with a green onion topping, then you may be wondering about how ways to get the most out of the dish. Well, one ingredient that is often paired with green onion is potatoes, so one way to upgrade this dish is to play around with the integration of potatoes (which are so versatile that you have countless options for integrating them). For example, maybe you decide to whip up a batch of tater tots or thick-cut fries to use as the dipping vessel. Or, maybe you want to tear apart the tater tots or fries and add them directly to the dip.

Another dipping vessel that pairs well with green onion is cauliflower. Whether you decide to use it raw or grill the cauliflower, it will taste delicious with the creamy chicken dip — after all, cauliflower is frequently used as a chicken replacement for vegetarian wings, so we already know it works well with Buffalo sauce and ranch. You could even make a batch of homemade savory scones (perhaps cheddar jalapeño scones) — a pastry that is no stranger to including green onions — to use for dipping; the flaky, buttery scones with sop up the dip beautifully and are certainly thick enough to pick up the thick, creamy dip.