Cheddar Jalapeño Honey Scones Recipe

Whenever you include a spicy element in a dish, it's always a good idea to provide a sweet one to balance it out, and that's exactly the case in these cheddar jalapeño honey scones, brought to us by recipe developer Jessica Morone. "The jalapeños and cheddar are a perfect, classic combination, and the honey adds a touch of sweetness to these," Morone describes. She adds that the "jalapeños provide a little bit of spice, but it's not too much," so if the thought of a spicy scone seems a bit strange at first, you can snack assured knowing that there's just the right amount of sweetness and savoriness to balance out the heat.

Like any type of scone, these are pretty easy to make — you'll only need 30 minutes to make the magic happen — and you won't have to worry about resting any dough or letting it rise. Instead, you'll make the easy scone dough, shape it, and then bake until you've got perfect little pastries that are far more exciting than your average plain biscuits.