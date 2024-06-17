15 Ways To Use Up Leftover Mustard

Mustard is a treasured condiment found in many homes. While it's traditionally spread on sandwiches, squeezed atop hot dogs, or used as a dip, there's countless other interesting ways to make use of leftover mustard — you know, that last bit at the bottom of the container. In fact, with just a single tablespoon of mustard (or less), you can freshen up numerous meals, snacks, and sauces.

When you're not quite ready to get rid of the bottle or jar in your fridge, we've gathered some potential options for you to consider before throwing away that leftover mustard. Whether it's a classic yellow, spicy brown, or Dijon variety, the following recipes and concepts can work with any number of popular types of mustard – so feel free to experiment. If you're looking to utilize the last of your condiment rather than open a new container, here are 15 ways to use up leftover mustard.