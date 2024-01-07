The Ingredient Bobby Flay Uses To Give Honey Mustard A Serious Kick

Honey mustard is all about one word: Balance. You need just the right amount of sweet and just the right amount of tang to get the flavor just right; however, according to Bobby Flay, there's one other taste element needed to really complete this favorite sauce and that's prepared horseradish. Flay adds this extra touch to not only enhance the existing flavors of his honey mustard, but to give it a real kick.

Horseradish is pungent and adds a sharp and fiery zest to honey mustard — the kind of burn that makes your nose run after you eat it. To prepare his version of this classic sauce that works just as well as a dipping sauce for your chicken nuggets as it does as a marinade for something a little more sophisticated, Flay uses a 3:1:1 ratio of mustard to honey to horseradish. This ensures no one flavor overpowers the other from the first bite to the last. However, don't be afraid to play with this ratio until you find just the right proportions for your taste buds.