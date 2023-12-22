Maple Syrup And Mustard Are The Ultimate Sauce Combo For Bold, Sweet Heat

The first thing to consider is how you plan to use this sauce. It's pretty versatile and can really amp up the flavor depending on what you are cooking. Your maple syrup mustard sauce can be used as a key component of a dish to drizzle over meats, proteins, and rice; as a marinade for your fish and poultry; or more like a condiment for a sandwich. It can also take the form of a sweet and savory element for your chicken and waffles if your mouth is in the mood for a bite on the wild side. And of course, it is the perfect dipping sauce for your chicken tenders.

When choosing the mustard you want to add with that sweet maple syrup consider the taste and texture of your yellow condiment. A whole-grain mustard is going to add both heat and a nice crunch when paired with your golden syrup. A Dijon or yellow mustard is going to add a bold, tangy, and intense flavor with a smooth consistency while a honey mustard is going to be even sweeter when mixed with maple syrup. And don't forget those specialty mustards that contain ingredients like horseradish that are going to really challenge your spice tolerance.