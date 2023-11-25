Apple Chicken Skillet With Mustard Cream Recipe

The humble apple is a wonderfully versatile fruit that comes in a wide range of different varieties. Delicious all on their own, or served alongside peanut butter as a quick and delicious snack, apples also work really well in a whole range of different sweet dishes and desserts. Think of the myriad of desserts that pair apples with cinnamon and other spices to create a flavor palette that instantly evokes the best that the fall has to offer. But, that is not the end of the apple's versatility; they can also serve as the perfect addition to savory dishes, perhaps, most famously, paired with roast pork, or in a classic Waldorf salad.

In this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream recipe, created by Tasting Table Recipe Developer Jennine Rye, pan-fried chicken cutlets are paired with the sweet and fresh taste of apple in a deliciously light and flavorful creamy mustard sauce, to make a light and fresh main that is guaranteed to fill you up and keep you warm. Easy and quick to prepare, this dish also has the advantage of being a one-pan wonder, which saves on washing up without compromising any of the flavor. A perfect option for a midweek dinner or as a lazy slow weekend offering, why not try this quick and comforting apple chicken skillet recipe?