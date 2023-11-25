Apple Chicken Skillet With Mustard Cream Recipe
The humble apple is a wonderfully versatile fruit that comes in a wide range of different varieties. Delicious all on their own, or served alongside peanut butter as a quick and delicious snack, apples also work really well in a whole range of different sweet dishes and desserts. Think of the myriad of desserts that pair apples with cinnamon and other spices to create a flavor palette that instantly evokes the best that the fall has to offer. But, that is not the end of the apple's versatility; they can also serve as the perfect addition to savory dishes, perhaps, most famously, paired with roast pork, or in a classic Waldorf salad.
In this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream recipe, created by Tasting Table Recipe Developer Jennine Rye, pan-fried chicken cutlets are paired with the sweet and fresh taste of apple in a deliciously light and flavorful creamy mustard sauce, to make a light and fresh main that is guaranteed to fill you up and keep you warm. Easy and quick to prepare, this dish also has the advantage of being a one-pan wonder, which saves on washing up without compromising any of the flavor. A perfect option for a midweek dinner or as a lazy slow weekend offering, why not try this quick and comforting apple chicken skillet recipe?
Gather the ingredients for this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream recipe
To begin this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want chicken breasts (skinless) and chicken stock, flour, butter, apples, brown sugar, shallots, Dijon mustard, dried thyme, paprika, and heavy cream.
Step 1: Cut the chicken
Cut the chicken breasts lengthways into thin cutlets.
Step 2: Prepare the flour
Mix the flour with the salt and pepper in a medium-sized bowl with a flat bottom.
Step 3: Coat the chicken
Coat the chicken cutlets thoroughly in the flour mixture.
Step 4: Heat the butter
Heat up 2 tablespoons of butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 5: Fry the chicken
Add the chicken cutlets to the pan and cook on both sides until golden-brown and cooked through, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Step 6: Set the chicken aside
Remove the chicken from the pan and set it to one side.
Step 7: Wipe the pan
Wipe the pan clean with a paper towel.
Step 8: Sauté the apples
Add 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan, along with the apples, shallots, and light brown sugar. Sauté the mixture for 5 minutes until softened.
Step 9: Make the sauce
Add the chicken stock, Dijon mustard, dried thyme, and paprika to make a sauce.
Step 10: Simmer the pan
Let the sauce simmer for a few minutes before adding the cream.
Step 11: Serve the apple chicken skillet
Return the chicken cutlets to the pan to heat through before serving.
How can this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream be adapted?
Because there are such a large number of different apple varieties, there is a lot of scope for creativity with this dish. The type of apples you use will make a big difference to the flavors of the resulting dish. Sweeter varieties of apples will give the recipe a sweeter finish, pairing wonderfully with the creamy sauce and the mildness of the chicken, while tart apples such as Granny Smiths or Bramleys, will make it more savory and give the apple chicken skillet a little more punch.
A great and simple variation of this dish can be achieved by using different meat. Pork is a great, and perhaps obvious, choice as it is not dissimilar to chicken, and is often paired with apples, onions, and mustard. Pork chops will add a slightly stronger savory finish to the meal, as well as making it a little more hearty. As well as bigger changes like the meat, it is also possible to experiment with the herbs and spices in this dish to bring out different flavors. For a different take on this dish, you could add in cinnamon and paprika for a more warming, sweet, and smokey autumnal finish to the sauce, or to add more herbal flavors, rosemary and sage both complement the other ingredients in the recipe and will add a nice earthy savory depth.
How can this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream recipe be served?
While this apple chicken skillet with mustard cream recipe can be enjoyed as a standalone dish, the right side dishes can turn it into the perfect meal. As the completed recipe has a lovely creamy sauce, something starchy and absorbent that will soak it up is a perfect accompaniment to the dish. A bowl of rice or perhaps some creamy mashed potatoes are both great options that won't overshadow the other flavors in the apple chicken skillet. Alternatively, potatoes gratin would make for a delicious, slightly heavier accompaniment, perfect for those long cold autumnal or winter nights when you want a hearty meal to warm you to your very core.
To complete the dish we recommend serving it alongside a bowl of mixed green vegetables. This simple side option is ideal as it is really low fuss. Simply steam or boil some broccoli, beans, and green peas, and then you'll have a healthy accompaniment that pairs well and adds a fresh and slightly crunchy texture to the meal, along with a pop of color.
- 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 cups sliced apples, cut into thin wedges
- 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
- 3 shallots, finely chopped
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ cup heavy cream
|Calories per Serving
|505
|Total Fat
|22.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|173.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|12.1 g
|Sodium
|453.0 mg
|Protein
|43.4 g