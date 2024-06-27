The 2 Ingredients Queen Elizabeth's Chef Always Used For Her Scrambled Eggs
The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for some quirky, and quite specific, eating habits, like banning garlic from meals served at Buckingham Palace. There are many unique foods Queen Elizabeth liked to eat such as venison burgers, but her go-to style of eggs is also one you likely haven't tasted. It's rumored that a chef working at Buckingham Palace said that when she preferred scrambled eggs for breakfast, it wasn't with shredded cheese or onions like many of us — but with lemon zest and nutmeg instead.
At first, lemon zest and nutmeg may sound like strange ingredients to stir into scrambled eggs, but it sort of works when you think about it. Nutmeg provides earthy, warm, and slightly sweet flavor profiles that contrast well with the citrusy sweetness of fresh lemon zest. Mix those ingredients into scrambled eggs, and you have elevated eggs with citrusy and mildly sweet notes. Her Majesty might have followed a rather strict diet, but we trust she knew what she was doing when she ordered these luxurious scrambled eggs.
How to make Queen Elizabeth's scrambled eggs
If you want to try eggs fit for a queen, start with Tasting Table's soft and fluffy scrambled eggs recipe. For every 3 eggs, add 1 tablespoon of milk, 1 teaspoon of lemon zest, and just a pinch of nutmeg. You'll want other standard ingredients like butter, salt, and black pepper to taste. Add the two unique ingredients right before the eggs set and stir until cooked to your liking. Consider a garnish of chives — and even go all the way with a cup of Earl Grey tea like the Queen is rumored to have sipped with her breakfast, in quintessentially British style.
There are plenty of other favorite foods of Queen Elizabeth that might sound more appealing if lemon zest and nutmeg in your eggs aren't your cup of tea. The monarch was known for her love of a traditional British Sunday roast according to her longtime chef. She also liked quite simple foods like tuna sandwiches and even a bowl of Special K or corn flakes. Are you craving British cuisine now? Check out our ranking of British comfort foods to satisfy your craving — including shepherd's pie in top place (no nutmeg or lemon zest required).