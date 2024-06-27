The 2 Ingredients Queen Elizabeth's Chef Always Used For Her Scrambled Eggs

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for some quirky, and quite specific, eating habits, like banning garlic from meals served at Buckingham Palace. There are many unique foods Queen Elizabeth liked to eat such as venison burgers, but her go-to style of eggs is also one you likely haven't tasted. It's rumored that a chef working at Buckingham Palace said that when she preferred scrambled eggs for breakfast, it wasn't with shredded cheese or onions like many of us — but with lemon zest and nutmeg instead.

At first, lemon zest and nutmeg may sound like strange ingredients to stir into scrambled eggs, but it sort of works when you think about it. Nutmeg provides earthy, warm, and slightly sweet flavor profiles that contrast well with the citrusy sweetness of fresh lemon zest. Mix those ingredients into scrambled eggs, and you have elevated eggs with citrusy and mildly sweet notes. Her Majesty might have followed a rather strict diet, but we trust she knew what she was doing when she ordered these luxurious scrambled eggs.