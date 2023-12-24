Cream Cheese Is The Key To Lush Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are as simple as they are comforting, a perfect trifecta of earthy potatoes smashed into creamy submission with the help of milk and butter. Dairy works wonders to enhance the flavor and texture of potatoes, but milk and butter can only take your potatoes so far. Cream cheese is the extra staple you need for the ultimate decadent upgrade.

Butter and milk offer a rich dairy flavor and a creamy texture to help smooth the pulp of a starchy potato and complement its earthiness. Cream cheese adds a novel tangy cheesiness while also enriching mashed potatoes' consistency to the fluffiest heights. There are no extra steps or measurement adjustments required for cream cheese mashed potatoes. You can add a block of cream cheese to a tried-and-true mashed potato recipe.

You'll use an 8-ounce block of softened cream cheese per 5 pounds of potatoes. Simply add the cream cheese with the butter and milk to steamed and mashed potatoes, then use your potato masher to combine all the ingredients. The ultra-rich, elegantly tangy, and sumptuous fluffy results will earn cream cheese a permanent place in your mashed potatoes.