Southwest Turkey-Stuffed Baked Peppers Recipe

These Southwest turkey-stuffed baked peppers are a hearty, flavorful meal that's easy enough for a busy weeknight. Bell peppers are roasted until tender and filled with a savory, protein-packed mixture of spiced ground turkey, rice, and vegetables. A generous smattering of cheese makes sure these peppers are cheesy, creamy, and dreamy.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, stuffed peppers are a great way to use up whatever veggies and ground meat you have on hand. For these Southwest-inspired peppers, diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, and spices like chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika give the ground turkey filling plenty of big, bold flavor — especially since it's initially simmered on the stovetop so all the tastes can meld together. The peppers are then finished with melted Tex-Mex style cheese and tangy sour cream, topping off an easy baked dish that's satisfying but not heavy.

Kids and adults alike will love these peppers filled with cheesy, zippy turkey and rice. They make for excellent leftovers too. Make this recipe on a busy weeknight to enjoy a dinner recipe that's simple yet still special and fun.