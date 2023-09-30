Cream Cheese Adds A Hearty Richness To Basic Tomato Sauce

There's no better comfort meal than a plate of warm, creamy pasta. The rich and luscious recipe is made with heavy cream and tomato paste, whisked together in a pan to create a decadent sauce for the pasta of your choosing. The sweetness from the cream and acidic tomato balance the other out, creating a creamy, cozy meal that never gets old.

If you're looking for a tangier, but equally as creamy, take on creamy pasta, add cream cheese to tomato sauce. Cream cheese is more acidic than heavy cream, giving your pasta sauce a slightly sharper taste than if you were to use heavy whipping cream. However, you don't need to worry about the sauce being too sour – tomato sauce has added sugar, so the sweetness will counteract the extra acid. Plus, this take on creamy pasta doesn't require you to brown tomato paste; instead, you can add the cream cheese to the tomato sauce as it simmers. Read ahead to see how to make this rich pasta sauce with cream cheese.