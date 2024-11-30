10 Greek Yogurt Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Is Too Good really too good? I wanted to find out. The brand only offers a few yogurt products at my local Walmart, although it also carries a line of smoothie beverages in the cutest containers I've ever seen (I'm a sucker for great packaging, in case you couldn't tell). But, its normal Greek yogurt flavors are rather rudimentary. Vanilla, strawberry, cherry, and berry are some of its selections, which are considerably pared down from other brands like Chobani.

Advertisement

The first thing I noticed when I opened this container was that there were flecks of vanilla bean scattered throughout — so I figured that the brand would at least try to sell me on the fact that it uses authentic vanilla. I also noticed that this yogurt is chunky — so much so that it flops into the bowl like a bowl of whipped topping and jiggles like Jell-O. Though, the flavor of Too Good's Greek yogurt feels... incomplete. While other brands offered this luscious mouthfeel that coated all of my taste buds, Too Good kind of just sat on my tongue and quickly dissipated when I swallowed. There's no lingering milkiness here, which is disappointing.

The brand touts its low-sugar qualities on its label, so I doubt that it would be one that would be up to adding more sugar to its yogurt — but in this case, I kind of think that it needs it. Besides the lacking sweetness, I found that this Greek yogurt really skimps out on the acidity that other brands, like Great Value, were able to offer. Real vanilla beans or not, this is one yogurt that you're better of skipping. Indeed, the flavor wasn't as bad as some of the more artificial-tasting flavors, but there's so much better that you can do than this brand.

Advertisement