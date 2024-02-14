Greek Yogurt Is The Secret Ingredient For More Flavorful Biscuits

Everyone and their mother has their own special recipe to improve upon standard biscuits. Whether it's adding a hint of sea salt, brushing butter on them right as they leave the oven, or always including cheddar or parmesan, each technique becomes a signature. If you're still looking for your own special hack, add Greek yogurt as a secret ingredient for flavorful biscuits.

The best biscuits are always fluffy and buttery, complete with flaky layers that melt into your mouth. While butter, milk, or buttermilk are often responsible for this, Greek yogurt can also fill this role. In her biscuits and herbed sausage gravy dish, recipe developer Jessica Morone opts for yogurt as her fat of choice. "For special ingredients I used Greek yogurt in the biscuits instead of something like buttermilk or milk; I prefer the flavor and how they turn out better," she remarks.

Thick and creamy with a delicate sour taste, Greek yogurt brings its signature tang to biscuits while making them moist. Morone's recipe features rolled biscuits, but Greek yogurt can be featured in other types of biscuits. Use a dollop of it to balance out the savoriness of cheesy drop biscuits or give berry scones a tangy bite.