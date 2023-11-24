Buttermilk Sweet Corn Biscuits Recipe

There's nothing better than a freshly baked biscuit, and even better yet when it has an enhancing ingredient baked right into it — like sweet corn, for example. While a plain old biscuit certainly has its place in this world, there's no denying that it can sometimes be a bit bland and unexciting. Well, you certainly don't have to worry about these buttermilk sweet corn biscuits being run of the mill — as recipe developer Jessica Morone says, "I love these biscuits because they are savory but a little sweet, they are incredibly tasty, and I love how easy they are to make."

Adding to the easy aspect of these homemade biscuits, Morone explains, "Since they are drop biscuits, you don't have to roll the dough out and cut it, so this recipe is so quick and easy." Your tasty corn biscuits will also feature hints of cheddar cheese and fresh thyme, making for a savory baked good that is incredibly simple yet highly delicious and versatile. Enjoy one of these biscuits for breakfast, as a snack, or even use it as an upgraded base for biscuits and gravy.