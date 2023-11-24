Buttermilk Sweet Corn Biscuits Recipe
There's nothing better than a freshly baked biscuit, and even better yet when it has an enhancing ingredient baked right into it — like sweet corn, for example. While a plain old biscuit certainly has its place in this world, there's no denying that it can sometimes be a bit bland and unexciting. Well, you certainly don't have to worry about these buttermilk sweet corn biscuits being run of the mill — as recipe developer Jessica Morone says, "I love these biscuits because they are savory but a little sweet, they are incredibly tasty, and I love how easy they are to make."
Adding to the easy aspect of these homemade biscuits, Morone explains, "Since they are drop biscuits, you don't have to roll the dough out and cut it, so this recipe is so quick and easy." Your tasty corn biscuits will also feature hints of cheddar cheese and fresh thyme, making for a savory baked good that is incredibly simple yet highly delicious and versatile. Enjoy one of these biscuits for breakfast, as a snack, or even use it as an upgraded base for biscuits and gravy.
Gather the ingredients for buttermilk sweet corn biscuits
You'll need both all-purpose flour and cornmeal to make up the bulk of these biscuits, along with baking powder, sugar, salt, and cold, cubed butter. Sharp cheddar cheese, sweet corn, and fresh thyme add flavor to these biscuits, and the last ingredient you'll need to tie everything together is buttermilk.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Mix the dry ingredients
To the bowl of a food processor, add the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Pulse a few times until ingredients are combined.
Step 3: Add the butter
Add the cubed butter and pulse until the mixture is crumbly and resembles coarse sand.
Step 4: Transfer the mixture to a bowl
Transfer the flour mixture to a large bowl. Add the corn, cheddar, and thyme and mix until evenly incorporated.
Step 5: Add buttermilk
Add the cold buttermilk to the bowl and mix just until the ingredients come together to form a dough. Do not overmix.
Step 6: Drop the dough onto a baking sheet
Use a large cookie scoop (about 2 ½ tablespoons) to drop the dough onto parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing the biscuits at least 2 inches apart.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 13-15 minutes, until lightly golden brown.
Step 8: Enjoy
Serve warm.
How should you serve these buttermilk sweet corn biscuits?
The most obvious way to enjoy these buttermilk sweet corn biscuits is to dive right in, ideally while they're still nice and warm from the oven. Should you want to add a topping, however, there is room to get creative. "You can eat these on their own or put butter or spreads on them," Morone says. "These are great served on the side of things like soups or chili, or you could turn them into breakfast sandwiches by stuffing them with eggs and bacon."
So, there are no wrong ways to enjoy these biscuits, but what about occasions? "With Thanksgiving coming up, these would be a great side dish for the holidays," says Morone, though she adds, "But they are also so effortless that you could make them on a weekday to go with dinner." You're also not limited to evening meals — these biscuits make for great breakfast or brunch fare, too.
How well will leftover sweet corn biscuits keep?
If you don't want to envision a single day without these biscuits, you're in luck — they keep well in both dough form and baked form. Let's say you have a couple of leftover biscuits and you want to keep them at room temperature; per Morone, you can hold onto them for a day or so, or "you can also put them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days."
For those who are looking to store these biscuits for months and not mere days, the freezer is the solution. "You can also keep leftover biscuits frozen for up to 3 months and then thaw them and microwave them for a quick side dish," Morone says. And, if you whip up a batch of biscuit dough but don't bake it right away, you can hold on to that for even longer. "You could also freeze the dough once it's assembled, but not baked, for several months," says Morone.
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, cold, cubed
- 1 cup sweet corn (fresh or frozen and thawed)
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
- 1 cup buttermilk, cold
|Calories per Serving
|144
|Total Fat
|8.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|21.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|131.0 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g