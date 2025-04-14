16 Aldi Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi is a great store to visit when you need to stock up on affordably priced and generally decent-quality staple goods. And, honestly there's nothing more deserving of the title of "staple good" than bread. Sandwich bread is a must-have in a busy household, and it's a key component of many recipes, including French toast. You might even be surprised by the number of breads that Aldi carries, seeing as how it doesn't even have an in-store bakery.

As a dedicated Aldi shopper myself, I wanted to see which of the brand's breads were worth buying. I also wanted to see how its options stood up against other more expensive breads that I've tried in the past. With that in mind, I made a trip to my local Aldi and brought home an array of different breads. I stuck to loaves, buns, and flatbreads for this review, though you can see how Aldi's store-bought bagels and English muffins fared against other grocery store offerings in my other reviews.