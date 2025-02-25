5 Creative Ways To Use Up Extra Naan Bread
There is a world of incredible and tasty flatbreads out there. With various types of flatbread from Mexican tortillas to Ethiopian injera, it seems like every cuisine has its flatbread of choice. In India, that would be naan. The key difference between naan and paratha, another type of South Asian flatbread, is that the former is leavened with yeast and includes ingredients like yogurt and milk to give it its soft, pull-apart texture and golden color. Naan is often served at Indian restaurants across the United States as a tool to sop up curries and soups, as its starchy and hearty texture makes for an excellent pairing for flavorful broths.
However, there are many different uses for naan besides simply using it as an accompaniment to your favorite curry recipe. Its large, flat shape and neutral flavor profile make it a vessel that can easily be repurposed for other dishes and culinary applications. Whether you are pondering what to do with your takeout leftovers, or if you have a knack for making homemade naan, check out these other simple yet whimsical ways to use the flatbread.
Naan makes a great alternative to pizza crust
There are so many pizza crust alternatives out there that you may be wondering why you ever have to use a store-bought pizza crust (let alone make your own) ever again. Naan is a more flavorful swap for classic pizza crust, and it is incredibly easy to set up your mini pizzas with naan as the base. Its texture is far softer and more toothsome than pita, though it is not quite as thick or fluffy as a school cafeteria-style French bread pizza.
To make your naan pizza, you will want to start with a store-bought or homemade version of the flatbread. Both traditional and garlic naan could be used for this recipe; the latter will give a deeper flavor that will complement the tomato sauce, cheese, and whatever toppings you decide to add. All you need to do is coat the pre-baked naan in a layer of your favorite pizza sauce, add a sprinkle of cheese, and stick on whatever toppings you like. Since the naan is already baked, you will only need to "cook" your pizzas in the oven (or air fryer) for a few minutes, just long enough that the cheese melts.
Swap bread for naan in your grilled cheese
There is something very homey and wonderfully welcoming about a grilled cheese sandwich — especially when it is served with a cup of tomato soup for dipping. There are many different breads that are worthy of a grilled cheese, but if you want something truly satisfying and unique, opt for a bag of garlic naan instead. It is an excellent bread swap for your next grilled cheese because the bread has the perfect succulent pull to it, thanks in part to the addition of yogurt. Whereas conventional sandwich bread is thick, carby, and takes the focus away from the star of the show (the melted cheese), naan is thin and sturdy enough to support all of your fillings without breaking. Meanwhile, the garlic will add an unexpected punch that will not only complement your sandwich but also the soup you serve it with.
As with making naan pizza, it's important to remember that the flatbread is already cooked and "toasted," so you don't need to leave it over the heat for too long. Pair it with a hearty and unique cheese, like a fontina, Gruyère, or Havarti, or stick with the classic cheddar. You can also add an array of other fillings, such as pesto or bacon jam. Regardless, you will want to grease the outside of your naan with a layer of oil before placing it in the pan and assembling your sandwich. After about four minutes, you are left with a satisfying lunch that may change the way you think of grilled cheese forever.
Make a tasty batch of naan nachos
There is something really, really satisfying about diving into a plate of nachos with your friends at a hole-in-the-wall bar. While classic tortilla chips often serve as the base for this appetizer, that's not to say it's the only one that you can use. Instead, try ripping up a couple of pieces of naan bread. This flatbread is much sturdier than a flimsy, baked tortilla chip, which means that you can adorn your appetizer with even heavier selections — including a mountain of cheese, meats, and sauces — without fear of the "chip" breaking on its way to your mouth.
Of course, you can always take the classic nacho topping route with the beans, guacamole, salsa, and the like. However, trying an Indian spin on this dish may be exciting too, instead smothering your nachos with spiced meats, seasoned potatoes, and flavorful chutneys. For this recipe, you will want to oil and bake your naan pieces to ensure that they are crispy. Then, once the chips are finished baking, you can pile them high with your toppings and serve them to your awaiting guests. You may also want to coat your chips in a layer of seasoning before baking them, as this will upgrade the flavor of the otherwise neutral flatbread.
Serve naan as an alternative to garlic bread
The best part about a pasta dinner isn't the noodles or the homemade Sunday sauce, it's the pile of garlic bread placed in the center of the table. While the bread is ultimately there to help you sop up the sauce, you can also eat it separately from the meal entirely. Pair it with enough garlic to keep vampires away for the foreseeable future, and you've got a side dish that no one at your table will be able to pass up.
The next time you serve up a pasta spread, consider swapping out your standard store-bought garlic bread for garlic naan instead. The naan is thinner than other types of garlic bread, which means you won't fill up on it as quickly. Additionally, its soft, chewy texture makes this flatbread ideal for sopping up red sauce (or Alfredo, or vodka sauce, or whatever you have prepared); it won't break as easily as other types of bread. You can buy a bag of garlic naan and warm it up before serving, or chop up your own garlic and add it to a standard naan. The latter method will give you more control over how much garlic you want. A generous brush of oil or butter probably won't hurt, either.
Try an open-faced naan breakfast toast
It is so easy to fall in love with the simplicity of breakfast toast. Whether you prefer yours with a simple schmear of avocado or go all-out with eggs, bacon, and a sauce, there's no wrong way to enjoy it. Of course, there are certainly better ways to make the most of this morning favorite. Instead of reaching for a ho-hum slice of wheat bread, consider grabbing that bag of leftover naan. Naan is lighter and has a larger surface area than standard sandwich bread, which means you can easily pile the toppings on high. Plus, its flavor profile is neutral, so you won't have to worry about conflicting with the natural taste of the bread.
Savory is a good way to start here since you can use both regular and garlic naan as a substitute for your morning wheat. Eggs, cooked to your liking, and a sprinkle of melty cheese will only make this meal better, though you could also go the veggie-forward route with sliced radishes, sprouts, and other greens. Sweet toppings, like a dash of chocolate hazelnut spread or fruit jam, are also in the cards. Just don't forget to give your bread a little toast so that it's sturdy enough to support whatever toppings you select.