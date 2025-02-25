5 Creative Ways To Use Up Extra Naan Bread

There is something very homey and wonderfully welcoming about a grilled cheese sandwich — especially when it is served with a cup of tomato soup for dipping. There are many different breads that are worthy of a grilled cheese, but if you want something truly satisfying and unique, opt for a bag of garlic naan instead. It is an excellent bread swap for your next grilled cheese because the bread has the perfect succulent pull to it, thanks in part to the addition of yogurt. Whereas conventional sandwich bread is thick, carby, and takes the focus away from the star of the show (the melted cheese), naan is thin and sturdy enough to support all of your fillings without breaking. Meanwhile, the garlic will add an unexpected punch that will not only complement your sandwich but also the soup you serve it with.

As with making naan pizza, it's important to remember that the flatbread is already cooked and "toasted," so you don't need to leave it over the heat for too long. Pair it with a hearty and unique cheese, like a fontina, Gruyère, or Havarti, or stick with the classic cheddar. You can also add an array of other fillings, such as pesto or bacon jam. Regardless, you will want to grease the outside of your naan with a layer of oil before placing it in the pan and assembling your sandwich. After about four minutes, you are left with a satisfying lunch that may change the way you think of grilled cheese forever.