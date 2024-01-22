Use Naan As A More Flavorful Alternative To Pizza Crust
The pizza crust is the foundation of every great pizza. Even if you are preparing a quick meal, a doughy bread that will hold your sauce, cheese, savory and sweet veggies, and meats is mission-critical. But every pizza doesn't need to be on a traditional crust. If you are in a hurry but crave a pizza pie, there are plenty of types of bread to use for pizza or you can reach for premade or homemade naan to play this role.
Naan is a flatbread that is traditionally served alongside some of your favorite Indian dishes, but it is also the perfect canvas to create a quick, on-the-go pepperoni or margherita pizza. It is softer than pita bread, yet its pillowy texture is sturdy enough to hold up to all the delicious pizza toppings you want to pile high upon it. And thanks to the yogurt that goes into making this bread, it has a chewy texture that your teeth will love tearing into.
Add some herbs to your naan pizza dough
When you bake your pizza using naan, the outside of the bread will get crispy, but the inside is still soft — just like a good pizza crust should be. What you will love about using naan is that each person can customize their pizza, and it will take as little as three to four minutes to have your pizza toasty hot with gooey melted cheese ready to be savored.
Naan can be made at home if you have the time and the patience or you can buy it at a grocery store where you can generally find it in original buttery or garlic flavor. If you own a tandoor and want to make your naan at home, you can play around with its overall flavor, adding oregano, cilantro, basil, chives, parsley, rosemary, or whatever other herbs your taste buds are craving directly to the dough. You can also use fresh herbs by simply sprinkling them on after your pizza has baked. If you like the idea of naan but are looking for a healthier option, you can find prepackaged whole wheat naan at your supermarket and use it instead.