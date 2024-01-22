Use Naan As A More Flavorful Alternative To Pizza Crust

When you bake your pizza using naan, the outside of the bread will get crispy, but the inside is still soft — just like a good pizza crust should be. What you will love about using naan is that each person can customize their pizza, and it will take as little as three to four minutes to have your pizza toasty hot with gooey melted cheese ready to be savored.

Naan can be made at home if you have the time and the patience or you can buy it at a grocery store where you can generally find it in original buttery or garlic flavor. If you own a tandoor and want to make your naan at home, you can play around with its overall flavor, adding oregano, cilantro, basil, chives, parsley, rosemary, or whatever other herbs your taste buds are craving directly to the dough. You can also use fresh herbs by simply sprinkling them on after your pizza has baked. If you like the idea of naan but are looking for a healthier option, you can find prepackaged whole wheat naan at your supermarket and use it instead.