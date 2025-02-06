We Tried Beyond's 2 Newest Steak Products: Here's What We Thought

It's a great time to be a plant-based eater. When I started eating vegan in 2018, there were very, very few options on the market. You had the early stages of vegan burgers and some imitation chicken floating around, but nothing like the array of products available now. From plant-based sausages (my personal favorite) to vegan meatballs fit for a proper pasta dinner, there's no shortage of pre-made meal inspirations to choose from. And one product that I've been purchasing and enjoying lately is Beyond Steak. This steak tip-like product can be found in the freezer aisle of major grocers. Saute it in a pan with a little bit of oil, and you have a simple protein swap for skirt steak. I use Beyond Steak for stir-fries when tofu starts looking less and less appealing, but there is a litany of other recipes that could benefit from this convenient protein option, too.

Prior to this review, I had only sampled the brand's original plant-based seared tips, but I also couldn't resist trying its two newest variations of the product: the chimichurri and Korean barbecue-style steak. I cooked up both of these products and compared them to Beyond's seared tips that I already know and love to see which flavor was my favorite and if the new products were worth buying.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.