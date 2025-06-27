This Aldi Prebiotic Soda Is A Name-Brand Copycat That Some Shoppers Actually Prefer

Drinking sugary soda can be an occasional indulgence or a nostalgic treat depending on your taste preferences, dietary needs, or if you try these vintage beverages. While sodas are not generally considered "good" for you, there are plenty of new options on the market venturing to disrupt the traditional "junk food" drink and make it a healthier choice. Yes, prebiotic soda is everywhere, but what is it supposed to do? Sodas such as Poppi, Olipop, and others contain prebiotics, added dietary fibers that are said to improve what's colloquially referred to as "gut health." Among the wide variety of prebiotic sodas currently available, one stands out above the rest for its familiar-sounding name and great taste: Aldi's Summit Popz Prebiotic Soda.

A near "dupe" of Poppi's products, many customers actually prefer this Aldi-exclusive to its name-brand counterpart. In fact, the soda even won 2025 Product of the Year in the healthy beverage category. Needless to say, this is one Aldi copycat worth investigating. With flavors including strawberry lemon, cherry lime, and raspberry rose, these would seem almost identical to Poppi flavors of the same or similar names. What's more, the Aldi can designs bear a striking resemblance to the Poppi versions, prompting customers to taste-test both and determine which one is superior. Despite customer criticism that the Aldi sodas are fairly spendy, the flavor comparison still puts them a notch above the rest.