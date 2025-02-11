5 Vintage Sodas No One Remembers Anymore

Since the first glass of potable carbonated water was achieved in 1767, sodas have been steadily gaining popularity over the years. The mid to late 1800s were filled with new innovations in flavored carbonated waters including the first ginger ale, a couple of different cola drinks, and an extremely off-putting recipe for cream soda. In this day and age, it's clear to see that sodas have certainly come a long way. With so many new beverages arriving on the market practically daily, it's worth taking a look back at some of the vintage sodas of the distant and not-so-distant past. Among the list of forgotten favorites and polarizing pops are such sodas as Bubble Up, Tab, Jolt Cola, Slice, and Aspen Soda.

Advertisement

In its infancy, the intent behind soda was less as a dessert drink and more with the goal of creating a medicinal beverage. The real reason root beer was invented was first to include additives in water that would make it safe to drink and second to create a non-alcoholic alternative to beer. Current versions of soda lean much more into the novelty factor than their vintage predecessors, though there's still a trace of some original tastes that can be found in every sip. Some of these vintage sodas are long gone, others are still on the market or bracing for a triumphant return, but regardless, all of them are worthy of their place in a long and proud history of sparkling drinkables.