Olipop Vs Poppi: Which Prebiotic Soda Is Better?

Modern fizzy drinks lovers have been turning to prebiotic sodas as a healthier alternative. In addition to traditional pop's bubbly mouthfeel, these bevies ditch the high sugar content and add gut-healthy live active cultures for a more nutritious sip. Although, here at Tasting Table, we're firm believers that nutritious offerings should never compromise on knockout taste — which is why, in our ranking of 12 prebiotic and probiotic drink brands, Poppi ultimately came out above Olipop.

Poppi and Olipop are arguably the two most prominent, widely-available brands of prebiotic soda. However, when compared side-by-side in our taste-test, Poppi delivered more balance than Olipop, praise that remained true even as we sampled multiple flavors. As we noted of Olipop, "the flavors don't really benefit from the added sugar in each can...[tasting] kind of saccharine and candy-like [...] While some other prebiotic or probiotic drink brands on this list tasted candy-esque without being overly sugary, this wasn't one of them." If we were going to snag a can, however, Tropical Punch and Strawberry Vanilla are our two favorite Olipop flavors.

With Poppi, on the other hand, we appreciated a "flavor that wasn't too strong or too gentle." Even more dessert-like flavors managed to nail a pleasant balance that steered clear of Olipop's penchant toward cloying sweetness. Quoth our reviewer, "While I could tell there was added sugar in the [Poppi] Raspberry Rose, too, since the raspberry flavors took center stage, it didn't bother me as much."