Olipop Vs Poppi: Which Prebiotic Soda Is Better?
Modern fizzy drinks lovers have been turning to prebiotic sodas as a healthier alternative. In addition to traditional pop's bubbly mouthfeel, these bevies ditch the high sugar content and add gut-healthy live active cultures for a more nutritious sip. Although, here at Tasting Table, we're firm believers that nutritious offerings should never compromise on knockout taste — which is why, in our ranking of 12 prebiotic and probiotic drink brands, Poppi ultimately came out above Olipop.
Poppi and Olipop are arguably the two most prominent, widely-available brands of prebiotic soda. However, when compared side-by-side in our taste-test, Poppi delivered more balance than Olipop, praise that remained true even as we sampled multiple flavors. As we noted of Olipop, "the flavors don't really benefit from the added sugar in each can...[tasting] kind of saccharine and candy-like [...] While some other prebiotic or probiotic drink brands on this list tasted candy-esque without being overly sugary, this wasn't one of them." If we were going to snag a can, however, Tropical Punch and Strawberry Vanilla are our two favorite Olipop flavors.
With Poppi, on the other hand, we appreciated a "flavor that wasn't too strong or too gentle." Even more dessert-like flavors managed to nail a pleasant balance that steered clear of Olipop's penchant toward cloying sweetness. Quoth our reviewer, "While I could tell there was added sugar in the [Poppi] Raspberry Rose, too, since the raspberry flavors took center stage, it didn't bother me as much."
Poppi soda is the top of the pops, by our count
Beyond flavors, Poppi and Olipop also stack up differently in terms of nutritional value — indispensable criteria considering that the prebiotic soda market is all about health benefits (real or perceived). Poppi's prebiotics come from agave inulin and cassava root fiber, which are joined by apple cider vinegar, five grams of sugar or less, and 35 calories or less. Olipop's prebiotic fibers are more numerous and varied, derived from kudzu root extract, chicory root inulin, and Jerusalem artichoke inulin. Olipop also contains 50 calories or less (slightly higher than Poppi) and contains two to five grams of sugar per can, sweetened with cassava root syrup and natural stevia leaf. Poppi, by comparison, is sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Both brands boast unique nutritional advantages not shared by the other; Poppi has ACV and Olipop has nine grams of probiotic fiber per can compared to Poppi's two. Indeed, both Poppi and Olipop were named on Fortune's list of the 10 fastest-growing brands in 2024, and as of 2025, Olipop's value hit a whopping $1.85 billion and Poppi starred in a controversial Super Bowl ad. There's no doubt that the two brands are fearsome and worthy competitors. But, at the end of the day, Olipop trumps Poppi on prebiotic fiber content (and more aesthetic packaging, in this reporter's opinion), while Poppi wins for better-tasting flavors. Strawberry Lemon, Ginger Lime, and Orange Cream are our Poppi flavor Holy Trinity.