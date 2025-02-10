All 27 Super Bowl Food Commercials Of 2025, Ranked

As endangered as advertisements have become in an era of streaming, that precious time in between downs and snacks may very well be one of the few advertisements consumers willingly (even excitedly) watch throughout the year. To companies with the coin, these ads are more important than ever to help sell a vibe, company persona, or even product before ads truly go extinct.

During the Super Bowl (and perhaps only during the big game), we always enjoy the commercials, and this year was no different. Like all years, there were some clear stand-outs that nearly stole the show. Others were basically forgettable. After watching all this year's Super Bowl commercials, we ranked them from the ones better left unmade to those we'll remember long after the sparkling Vince Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the Philadelphia Eagles