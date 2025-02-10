All 27 Super Bowl Food Commercials Of 2025, Ranked
As endangered as advertisements have become in an era of streaming, that precious time in between downs and snacks may very well be one of the few advertisements consumers willingly (even excitedly) watch throughout the year. To companies with the coin, these ads are more important than ever to help sell a vibe, company persona, or even product before ads truly go extinct.
During the Super Bowl (and perhaps only during the big game), we always enjoy the commercials, and this year was no different. Like all years, there were some clear stand-outs that nearly stole the show. Others were basically forgettable. After watching all this year's Super Bowl commercials, we ranked them from the ones better left unmade to those we'll remember long after the sparkling Vince Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the Philadelphia Eagles
27. Coffee Mate
Our pick for the ad that made you look at the other people in your living room and say "Ugh" is Coffee Mate's first-ever Super Bowl ad. It was also our least favorite commercial of the evening. As the ad goes, after taking a sip of a drink with some cold foam on top, a tongue becomes a star in a concert. The rockstar tongue dances, sings, and forms a heart before jumping back into an awaiting mouth. This one might be remembered for how odd it was, but it got more eyebrow raises than giggles from us.
26. Poppi
We have a problem with the premise of the Poppi ad, even if it isn't as bad as the brand's food-shaming ad from 2024. It's built on the idea that you can't have a soda because there's too much sugar or buzz. There's just no reason to pedal Poppi this way. Instead, set it apart as a unique drink, not a soda alternative. When Poppi does this, it makes them sound like a diet soda brand. The messaging may need work, but we did love seeing some familiar social media and reality TV faces in the ad.
25. Red Bull
Most of the time, companies create new advertisements for the Super Bowl, but Red Bull went a different direction, sharing an ad that's over a decade old. In it, penguins try to drink Red Bull to become flying birds, but because they're in Antarctica, the liquid is frozen in the can, and they remain the waddle-relegated birds. It's a sweet ad in the brand's typical animated style, but we're scratching our heads over its age. Why not create something fresh for the biggest commercial stage?
24. Little Caesars
Nothing quite like eyebrow hairs and food to sell a product, right? In this ad (which is eerily similar to Pringles'), Eugene Levy is so taken with the new cheesy puffs from Little Caesars that his eyebrows fly off his head and terrorize runners, scare babies, and befriend some hairy caterpillars before returning to the actor's face. We appreciate the play on Levy's eyebrows, but hair has never been a way to sell food. The joke is really a reach and leaves us feeling a little queasy ... like we found eyebrow hairs in our pizza.
23. Häagen-Dazs
Those who enjoy the "Fast & Furious" franchise were excited to see a certain family on their screens during the commercial break, but it's definitely for an unexpected brand: Häagen-Dazs. In the short commercial, the once fast life takes it a bit slower as a Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar gets unwrapped. The message is that the ice cream begs you to slow down, even among the fast and furious pace of life. We like the message, but aren't buying the celebrity and brand coupling. The commercial spot could work if it were extended, but with such a short amount of ad time, there's just not enough buy-in from us.
22. Busch Light
The Busch Guide commercial features a couple hiking in the woods who look a little lost. It isn't long before the Busch Guy advises them to look for noticeable landmarks to avoid going in circles. The indicated landmark is none other than Ross Chastain's incredibly conspicuous NASCAR with a tent perched on top of it. Chastain asks why it's bad to go in circles, and the Busch Guy responds, "Different circles, Ross." The ad is an attempt to play off the joke that NASCAR races are just drivers turning left in circles, but we don't think it plays with the Super Bowl crowd. It falls a little flat, even if Busch Light's rugged look still comes through.
21. Instacart
Rather than celebrating Instacart or highlighting the convenience of the service, Instacart relies on the familiarity of many different brands and individual food mascots to create a commercial. There's nothing all that memorable about the ad and it feels like a typical commercial we've seen on annoying ad breaks before YouTube videos. We wish Instacart had created more of a narrative around the family we see in the end. It probably would have made for a better ad.
20. Liquid Death
We love the way that drinking Liquid Death begs people to give you a double take. In a can, it looks like a beer, and that's the exact premise Liquid Death plays on in its Super Bowl ad. In it, we see various people drinking out of the Liquid Death cans, and they're all in careers requiring an unencumbered, sober mentality: surgeons, pilots, police officers, and bus drivers. The ad drives home Liquid Death's whole vibe, but it was mostly just an introduction of the brand to those who might not know it.
19. Reese's
Reese's lovers, take note: You can get Reese's with a chocolate lava sauce under the peanut butter layer. It's not the first time Reese's has introduced candy varieties, but the lava offering is nearly at the bottom of our list, and the ad isn't much better. The commercial shows a gaggle of people trying to get to the molten lava of an oozing volcano, saying fans have been flocking to try to eat the lava. In reality, no one's flocking, and the gaggle of people trying to get at the lava is just a stretch.
18. Cirkul
Cirkul water bottles flavor your water as you drink. The Cirkul commercial shows Adam Devine scouring a grocery store for Cirkul to no avail, and finally ordering the bottles online, inadvertently ordering 100,000 bottles. According to the commercial, those bottles were sent out across the country, and the ad prompts viewers to check their front door. This commercial tries to introduce people to the water bottle, but unless you actually get one delivered, it's probably not going to be a commercial you remember long after it's ended.
17. Taco Bell
If you've ever made a photo collage, you've seen the Taco Bell commercial. It's a compilation of photos of Taco Bell fans, Doja Cat, and LeBron James where Taco Bell says how much it appreciates its non-celebrity fans, all while including celebrity fans. Taco Bell may Live Mas, but this commercial just doesn't stand out or say much. Plus, with the celebrity appearance, the message is totally defeated.
16. Ritz
Ritz plays on the saltiness Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon are known for, depicting their attendance in a meeting of the Salty Club in the Salt Flats of Utah. There, the attendees give sideways glances and remarks to one another and snack on various salty treats, the humble Ritz among them. If you're a fan of any of the actors in the Ritz ad, this is going to be a fun commercial for you, but if they aren't to your taste, this will be forgettable. Overall, it was fun and quirky but on the forgettable side.
15. Totino's
Since October, Totino's has had a mascot: an alien visitor named Chazmo. In the Super Bowl ad featuring the alien, the children Chazmo has befriended and their dads say goodbye to their intergalactic friend. Chazmo thanks them for sharing their Totino's pizza rolls, everyone bids Chazmo farewell, and as Chazmo is declaring that Totino's are the most "snackable pizza in the universe," the doors to the ship close on him, crushing the alien. Screams ensue, and the dads respond with terribly unhelpful words of reassurance. The commercial concept is odd and definitely an "E.T." throwback, but it doesn't do much to sell Totinos if you've not been following Chazmo's storyline. Instead, it's just a squashed alien proclaiming his love for Totino's.
14. Pringles
Little Caesars should take note: If a company must sell a food product using hair, it's better to do it the Pringles way. In this celebrity mustache Super Bowl ad, an empty Pringles can leads to a call of the mustaches to replenish the empty cylinder. We see mustaches of all shapes and sizes abandoning their posts to fly to Pringles where they're needed. It's the ideal balance of quirky and iconic, since the Pringles logo literally includes a mustache. With appearances from Andy Reid, Nick Offerman, and James Harden, among others, mustaches take as much center stage as their celebrity. We like this ad for the balance of silly and marketing, but the hair is still a little too close to our snack to feel comfortable.
13. DoorDash
While Uber Eats and Instacart were advertising services and products, DoorDash went a different route: advertising savings, sort of. In the ad, Nate Bargatze is sharing all the things he's purchased with his supposed savings from DoorDash: clones of himself, an opera singer, and a ballroom, among others. Of course, anyone who has ever used DoorDash knows that it ends up being a whole lot pricier than going to pick up food from a restaurant yourself, so the commercial has a tongue-in-cheek feel, but we're also not really sure what it does to sell the service. It is mildly entertaining, but not super memorable.
12. Stella Artois
In Stella Artois' commercial, David Beckham discovers he's a twin, and the "Other David" lives in America. Other David, or Dave, is played by Matt Damon, but even with this star power, the commercial's funniest moment is only in the last five seconds when Dave asks Beckham how famous he is. The ensuing conversation references both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. We like this final joke, but it's not enough to hold up the rest of the ad. Stella Artois is such a small part of the story.
11. Michelob ULTRA
The Michelob ULTRA ad follows Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara as they dominate game after game of pickleball, hustling their competition out of their Michelob ULTRAs. The premise of the ad is only okay, but seeing the many stars, including athletes like Randy Moss, Sabrina Ionescu, Ryan Crouser, Jaume Martinez Vich, and Emily Cederquist, is what makes the commercial enjoyable. It's an entertaining piece, but we can't imagine it being anyone's favorite. Unless, of course, you absolutely love pickleball.
10. Dunkin'
If there's one thing we've come to know about a Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial, it's that the ad will include Ben Affleck. This year, he brought plenty of friends. Between the many cameos and odd hodgepodge of events, the commercial is overwhelming and even a little hard to follow, but we enjoyed it. The narrative is so jumpy and fast that it feels too overwhelming to be one of our favorite commercials of the evening. We're also beginning to wonder if the Affleck bit is becoming played out.
9. Hellmann's
This year's Hellmann's ad requires viewers to be familiar with the movie "When Harry Met Sally" and the scene where Sally pretends to eat a sandwich so good that it makes onlookers believe she's having quite an over-the-top satisfying lunch. In this Super Bowl commercial version, Sally's sandwich is disappointing until she adds the Hellmann's. Then, the scene from the movie plays out all over again, complete with the "I'll have what she's having" line. It is a fun call back to a classic romantic comedy that many know, but younger viewers might not. Without the context, the ad is perhaps uncomfortable, but with it, the commercial hits its mark, just like a certain sandwich. Because we have familiarity with the movie, but can't claim it's one of our favorites, this commercial falls in the middle of our ranking.
8. Nerd Gummies
As the name Nerds Gummies suggests, the candy is a gummy core with hard Nerd candies attached to the outside. The Super Bowl commercial features Shaboozey, an artist combining a few different styles of music with country, hip-hop, and pop, among others. Even if you don't know Shaboozey, you've probably heard "A Bar Song," and while the Nerd Gummies advert doesn't feature this song, it does showcase his voice in a soulful rendition of "What a Wonderful World." Between the sweet melody and the bright Nerds adding a rainbow of colors to Shaboozey in his stroll down Bourbon Street, we really enjoyed this lighthearted ad. It feels like a solid representation of Nerds while tapping into pop culture.
7. Doritos
Doritos does a great job with its commercials. It rides that line of funny and quirky and perfectly aligns with the brand's vibe. This year, Doritos held a contest for fan-made commercials. Dylan Bradshaw and Nate Norell created the winning ad titled "Abduction." The commercial is about an alien fanatic's attempted abduction for his Doritos. The ad feels similar to the kind of commercials Doritos makes for the Super Bowl: It's simple and easily memorable, relying on short and snappy storytelling to do the trick. It was one of our favorites of the evening.
6. Coors Light
Perhaps no Monday is more Monday than the one after the Super Bowl, and that's exactly the tale Coors Light spins. In this ad, we see that humans have become sloths, so everything moves at a crawling pace. Desk work, spin class, and even mowing the lawn are all struggles for the sloths. Our particular favorite is in the slow-speed chase news scene where the ticker at the bottom of the television screen says, "Stolen vehicle speeding at 2 MPH — bank robbery in progress," with police unable to catch the criminals. In the end, we get the real kicker: The Coors Light case has been changed to Monday's Light. It's a literal case of the Mondays; it's a delightful tie-in of the sports hangover and classic Monday struggle.
5. Mountain Dew
When it comes to Super Bowl commercial time, some companies throw everything at the wall, and a whole lot of it actually sticks. The more over the top and ridiculous, the better it sells, or in the case of Mountain Dew's ad, the better it seals. In this wild commercial, Seal becomes an actual seal and sings "Kiss From a Lime." There are orca splashes, sharks, and a bouncing lime to sing along. The ad is selling a vibe more than anything else. It succeeds because of its absurdity.
4. Lay's
In some ways, the Lay's commercial and Budweiser spot follow the same storyline: A young one works hard to follow others they admire, relishing the delights of determination and commitment. In this ad spot, a young farmer picks up a potato that falls off the back of the family truck. They plant it, tend to it, and eventually return the fruits (or rather, potatoes) of such labor to a delivery truck. In the end, we see that Lay's sources potatoes from small farms across the country to make chips. It's a lovely message and the story, coupled with a peppy song, makes this a sweet commercial that tugs on the heartstrings enough that we might be willing to buy a few more bags of Lay's.
3. Budweiser
We always look forward to the Budweiser ad, and if it includes Clydesdales, all the better. The 2025 ad has it all: small-town vibes, elegant horses, humor, and just the right amount of tenderness. The story is that a young Clydesdale is looking forward to delivering beer with the rest of the Clydesdales, but he's told that he's still too little. As he longingly watches the delivery team walk away, one of the kegs falls off the back of the wagon. In no time, that too-little Clydesdale traverses hills, lonely roads, and even a stream to bring that keg all the way to its destination. The horse walks into the bar, perfectly timed with the beginning of a classic joke, and the little one makes its first delivery. The commercial celebrates the heritage of the Budweiser brand, successfully selling us with emotion and legacy.
2. Bud Light
The best commercials evoke some kind of emotion, and perhaps no brand is as good at this as Budweiser and its collection of brands. In this year's Bud Light ad, we see Shane Gillis and Post Malone sitting on a driveway with a cooler of Bud Light between them when they're suddenly roped into throwing a cul de sac party. The commercial unfurls into a string of hilarious depictions of cul de sac living, complete with jabs at HOAs and dad's jerry-rigging smoker and mowers. This commercial wins big marks because it is a whole lot of fun to watch. The celebrity additions make it all the better.
1. Uber Eats
In the short, one-minute ad spot from Uber Eats, we hear Matthew McConaughey share his theory that football is just about selling food. There are connections to Refrigerator Perry, Kevin Bacon, Buffalo wings, Omaha (thank you, Payton) Steak, and even the Super Bowl location (the Caesars Superdome). It's silly, fun, and as entertaining as can be. Uber Eats sells food, and here, the brand argues that football does, too. Which, though McConaughey calls it a conspiracy, is the very thing Uber Eats does. We love this commercial, and we must recommend that you check out the extended version of the ad for even more clues to this whole conspiracy.