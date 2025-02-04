Coffee Mate's First Ever Super Bowl Ad Might Make You Nauseous

Super Bowl commercials, especially food advertisements, have a habit of sticking in viewers' heads in a "Did you just see that!?" kind of way. Coffee Mate's first foray into Super Bowl advertisements may have that effect on viewers, too — but not necessarily in a good way. In fact, the brand's ad for its new Cold Foam Creamers may make you nauseous. The commercial starts off innocently enough — a man watching TV is topping a beverage with Coffee Mate Cold Foam.

After a closeup of his tongue licking a cold foam mustache, his tongue is transformed into a "Foam Diva" pop star, featuring the vocals of singer Shania Twain. Under the bright spotlights, the tongue dances, sings, and twirls to the delight of the audience. But the dancing tongue in the commercial is just that — an actual tongue wiggling back and forth that may creep out viewers.

As much as coffee drinkers love their cups of java first thing in the morning, a moist dancing tongue might be the last thing they want to picture as they sip. According to a press release ahead of the Big Game, the coffee creamer company says the song, "Gimme Cold Foam," is meant to serve as "a love song to coffee." Twain — who describes herself as "coffee-obsessed"– says that Coffee Mate's Cold Foam Creamer is her "favorite way to add a little party to my cup."

