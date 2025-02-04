Coffee Mate's First Ever Super Bowl Ad Might Make You Nauseous
Super Bowl commercials, especially food advertisements, have a habit of sticking in viewers' heads in a "Did you just see that!?" kind of way. Coffee Mate's first foray into Super Bowl advertisements may have that effect on viewers, too — but not necessarily in a good way. In fact, the brand's ad for its new Cold Foam Creamers may make you nauseous. The commercial starts off innocently enough — a man watching TV is topping a beverage with Coffee Mate Cold Foam.
After a closeup of his tongue licking a cold foam mustache, his tongue is transformed into a "Foam Diva" pop star, featuring the vocals of singer Shania Twain. Under the bright spotlights, the tongue dances, sings, and twirls to the delight of the audience. But the dancing tongue in the commercial is just that — an actual tongue wiggling back and forth that may creep out viewers.
As much as coffee drinkers love their cups of java first thing in the morning, a moist dancing tongue might be the last thing they want to picture as they sip. According to a press release ahead of the Big Game, the coffee creamer company says the song, "Gimme Cold Foam," is meant to serve as "a love song to coffee." Twain — who describes herself as "coffee-obsessed"– says that Coffee Mate's Cold Foam Creamer is her "favorite way to add a little party to my cup."
Coffee Mate's flavorful and convenient additions to coffee
While Coffee Mate's new Super Bowl ad may be a little cringe, the company is counting on the 30-second spot to be a big hit for its new Cold Foam Creamers lineup. The new product line features three flavors — French Vanilla, Nestlé Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Italian Sweet Crème (which is the Coffee Mate creamer flavor we think you should try ASAP) — designed to give coffee drinkers an easy way to add foam to their cups without having to pull out a frother.
As demonstrated in the ad, users simply have to shake the cold foam canister, invert it, and press the nozzle to create a cold foam head atop their favorite hot or cold coffee beverage, just like you'd do with a can of whipped cream. The company even recommends pairing them with your favorite Coffee Mate creamer — so those who love sweetness in their coffee can double up with both creamer and cold foam.
Tasting Table ranked 11 Coffee Mate liquid creamer flavors if you need some ideas. Those who love flavorful store-bought cold foams in their favorite coffee drink will likely enjoy Coffee Mate's new offerings. But it may be out of a love for sweet, creamy coffee rather than being inspired by a wagging pink tongue in a Super Bowl commercial. See the ad in all its glory during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025.