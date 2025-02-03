The Coffee Mate Creamer Flavor You Need To Try ASAP
Many popular coffee brands put forth an arsenal of coffee creamers that push the envelope beyond your go-to half-and-half. Take Starbucks, whose brand-name creamers range from non-dairy options to those flavored with caramel. Then, there's coffee creamer giant Coffee Mate, which serves the likes of French vanilla, hazelnut, and caramel mocha across grocery store shelves. Despite this variety, there's one particular Coffee Mate option you can't beat. That variation is Italian Sweet Crème, which ranked number one on Tasting Table's list of the brand's best creamers.
Italian Sweet Crème topped the group because — while it may sound like a basic and simple creamer — it actually elevates your morning coffee into something worthy of an Italian cafe. Per Tasting Table's thorough ranking, the creamer has prioritized a balance of tasting notes; the flavors blend the desired sweetness of coffee cream with a slight hint of salt and, therefore, an element of something that's nearly savory. Such a combination prevents the coffee creamer from being too sweet and therefore allows it to shine in your morning brew without overpowering the robustness of your coffee beans.
As for how to find the brand's top-ranking creamer? Try Amazon, where you can order bulk packs of miniature creamers alike. Or, head to your local grocery store. Luckily, Coffee Mate is a common and ubiquitous brand, with iterations that run the gamut.
Try Italian Sweet Crème to upgrade your coffee with a well-balanced, well-flavored cream
As evidenced by the brand's name, Coffee Mate creamers are intended to act as a mate to your coffee — and the best ones, therefore, complement your coffee rather than mask its taste. No Coffee Mate flavor better epitomizes that purpose than the brand's Italian Sweet Crème, which — per Tasting Table's ranking – maintains a richness without being cloying. Unlike Coffee Mate's other flavors, the Italian Sweet Crème is relatively light. That makes it a great introduction to the brand, and an easy way to upgrade your morning coffee without overwriting it entirely.
Of course, if you prefer your creamer without sugar, there's also a sugar-free version of the Italian Sweet Crème, which you can purchase as an individual bottle on Amazon. Granted, that version of the creamer ranked slightly lower on Tasting Table's ranking of Coffee Mate creamers, partly due to its lack of flavor and relatively thinner consistency. That's not to say it doesn't warrant a taste, however. In fact, on Amazon, you can mix and match a variety of Coffee Mate creamers to find the one that best suits your preferences. And, whenever in doubt, it's safe to assume: The brand's Italian Sweet Crème is always a crowd-pleaser.