The Coffee Mate Creamer Flavor You Need To Try ASAP

Many popular coffee brands put forth an arsenal of coffee creamers that push the envelope beyond your go-to half-and-half. Take Starbucks, whose brand-name creamers range from non-dairy options to those flavored with caramel. Then, there's coffee creamer giant Coffee Mate, which serves the likes of French vanilla, hazelnut, and caramel mocha across grocery store shelves. Despite this variety, there's one particular Coffee Mate option you can't beat. That variation is Italian Sweet Crème, which ranked number one on Tasting Table's list of the brand's best creamers.

Italian Sweet Crème topped the group because — while it may sound like a basic and simple creamer — it actually elevates your morning coffee into something worthy of an Italian cafe. Per Tasting Table's thorough ranking, the creamer has prioritized a balance of tasting notes; the flavors blend the desired sweetness of coffee cream with a slight hint of salt and, therefore, an element of something that's nearly savory. Such a combination prevents the coffee creamer from being too sweet and therefore allows it to shine in your morning brew without overpowering the robustness of your coffee beans.

As for how to find the brand's top-ranking creamer? Try Amazon, where you can order bulk packs of miniature creamers alike. Or, head to your local grocery store. Luckily, Coffee Mate is a common and ubiquitous brand, with iterations that run the gamut.

