11 Coffee Mate Liquid Creamers, Ranked

If you're the kind of person who always goes out to get their coffee, you know how expensive the habit can be — particularly if you like flavored coffee drinks and not just a plain black coffee (which we recommend when you're trying a new café). You're looking at spending well over $5 at many chains, and if you're doing that on a daily basis, those little costs add up quickly.

So, what's the solution? Make your own coffee at home with store-bought coffee creamer, of course. But you don't have to settle for bland coffee if you don't want to. That's because there are products like Coffee Mate creamers, which can help you achieve that coffee shop-like flavor in the comfort of your own kitchen. There are a ton of different flavors to choose from, so there's something for just about everyone. But how do you know which flavor you should try first?

I tasted and ranked 11 of Coffee Mate's liquid creamers to give you the intel on which varieties taste the best and which may not be worth a purchase. The criteria for this ranking is mostly based on flavor, of course, but creaminess and texture also play a role. Of course, you'll have to try them out for yourself to see if you agree with my ranking, but this might just give you a good place to start your own Coffee Mate taste-testing journey.

