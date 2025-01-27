11 Coffee Mate Liquid Creamers, Ranked
If you're the kind of person who always goes out to get their coffee, you know how expensive the habit can be — particularly if you like flavored coffee drinks and not just a plain black coffee (which we recommend when you're trying a new café). You're looking at spending well over $5 at many chains, and if you're doing that on a daily basis, those little costs add up quickly.
So, what's the solution? Make your own coffee at home with store-bought coffee creamer, of course. But you don't have to settle for bland coffee if you don't want to. That's because there are products like Coffee Mate creamers, which can help you achieve that coffee shop-like flavor in the comfort of your own kitchen. There are a ton of different flavors to choose from, so there's something for just about everyone. But how do you know which flavor you should try first?
I tasted and ranked 11 of Coffee Mate's liquid creamers to give you the intel on which varieties taste the best and which may not be worth a purchase. The criteria for this ranking is mostly based on flavor, of course, but creaminess and texture also play a role. Of course, you'll have to try them out for yourself to see if you agree with my ranking, but this might just give you a good place to start your own Coffee Mate taste-testing journey.
11. Vanilla and Caramel Duo
Ironically, the Vanilla and Caramel Duo was the flavor of Coffee Mate I was most excited to try out of all of these options. But unfortunately, it's secured its place as the worst creamer in this entire ranking. This stuff tastes like walking into a Bath and Body Works crowded with 13-year-olds with your mouth wide open during the holiday season. The flavor is aggressive, with a completely exaggerated profile that only the most sugar-obsessed could possibly love. The sweetness is overwhelming, even when tempered with a significant amount of coffee.
This flavor is supposed to be inspired by dulce de leche, but it's really more like if dulce de leche were able to slap you straight across the face. If you really, really hate coffee and would prefer to drink a cup of straight sugar, then this might be the right product for you. Otherwise, there are better Coffee Mate options to try.
10. French Vanilla Zero Sugar
Listen, I understand that some people have dietary restrictions for their health or fitness goals that require them not to consume a ton of unnecessary sugar, and for those people, sugar-free creamers can be a lifesaver. But just because you're seeking out the zero sugar options from Coffee Mate doesn't mean you have to settle for the French Vanilla Zero Sugar flavor, which was my least favorite sugar-free option in the bunch.
This stuff tastes so, so sweet, despite not actually containing sugar. That sweetness would be overwhelming enough if it actually came from straight sugar, but it also has that strange, artificial taste to it that makes that sweetness even less appealing. The vanilla flavor itself is quite strong as well — in fact, it's almost like you dumped way too much imitation vanilla right into your cup of coffee. Strangely enough, the flavor of this creamer reminded me strongly of the marshmallows in Lucky Charms cereal — not exactly known as the most delicious food on this planet. If you ask me, there are much better sugar-free creamers on the market to choose from.
9. Italian Sweet Crème Zero Sugar
The Italian Sweet Crème Zero Sugar creamer from Coffee Mate definitely wasn't the worst option of the group, but it doesn't come anywhere close to the top either. This one really varied from its sugar-filled counterpart because it didn't taste like much of anything at all. It was quite thin, unlike most of the other, ultra-rich and creamy Coffee Mate flavors on this list. That lightness was a nice departure from the over-sugary varieties on this list, but once you actually add it to your coffee, it really doesn't feel like it does much at all.
If you're looking for a super-mild creamer with just a touch of artificial-tasting sweetener to it, then this zero-sugar option may be a good option. But honestly, if you're buying a flavored coffee product, that's probably not what you're going for. Plus, since it's so light, it doesn't really offer much on the texture front either. Honestly, you may be better off just using some almond milk and artificial sweetener instead of this stuff.
8. Coconut Crème
I absolutely love coconut-flavored treats, so I was really excited to take a sip of Coffee Mate's Coconut Crème coffee creamer. Admittedly, this stuff ranks higher than the Italian Sweet Crème Zero Sugar because the texture is actually really lovely. It's probably the thickest-feeling creamer I tried from the brand, and for that, I was grateful. After all, that's a huge part of the appeal of using Coffee Mate instead of normal dairy or non-dairy milk. And if you're looking for a creamer to make your coffee drink feel as luscious as possible, then this stuff is a good contender.
That being said, the flavor is what kept this product from ranking higher on the list. The sweetness level of this creamer is truly out of control. Trying this stuff without the coffee was borderline traumatizing, and even with coffee, the sugary flavor is absolutely overpowering. There's a hint of coconut there, sure, but it's hard to focus on that flavor when your taste buds are being absolutely bombarded by a ridiculous amount of sweetness. Only those with the most virulent of sweet tooths should consider this creamer for their morning coffee.
7. Chocolate Caramel Zero Sugar
Not all of the zero sugar varieties of Coffee Mate I tried were overwhelmingly bad. The Chocolate Caramel Zero Sugar flavor, for instance, wasn't my favorite of the bunch, but it's not one I would categorically avoid either. Like most of the Coffee Mate flavors on this list, this creamer is very, very sweet, so it's probably better for those who like more of a sugary flavor in their coffee. Of course, this being a sugar-free variety, you will get a slight taste of artificial sweetener, although it's not so pronounced that it's obvious once you mix it with your coffee.
The chocolate flavor definitely seems more pronounced than the caramel. In fact, I didn't really taste any caramel at all. That chocolate, though, is kind of nice. It almost tastes like milk that Cocoa Puffs have been sitting in for a while. (Sound interesting? You may want to try a secret menu Starbucks offering inspired by Cocoa Puffs.) If you're trying to choose between all of the options on this list, the Chocolate Caramel Zero Sugar certainly wouldn't be my first suggestion, but for those who are trying to watch their sugar intake, it's certainly not a bad option.
6. French Vanilla
There are some coffee drinkers who want to have an experience sipping their coffee — they're looking for the most flavorful add-ins to make their cup of joe as interesting and delicious as possible. There are other coffee consumers, though, who are just looking for a way to make their bitter coffee taste more palatable. I would venture to say that Coffee Mate's French Vanilla flavor is catered to the second category of coffee drinkers. That's because the flavor here is nothing special. It's super sweet, and it tastes like vanilla. That's about it. Is it bad? No. But does it make for a particularly interesting cup of coffee? Also no.
When you're searching for a basic flavored creamer that will get the job done and won't present you with any surprises, then the French Vanilla flavor might be up your alley. Its creaminess adds a nice texture to your coffee, and the flavor isn't likely to disappoint anyone. But for those who are looking for a more exciting cup of coffee, this probably isn't the product for you.
5. Hazelnut Zero Sugar
Finally, we reach what I consider to be the best of the sugar-free varieties on this list. It's the Hazelnut Zero Sugar, and it's definitely what I would drink if I were looking for a sugar-free creamer. The downside — and the reason it doesn't rank higher on this list — is the fact that, like all of the other sugar-free creamers on this list, it's not particularly creamy. Since that's the main appeal of choosing Coffee Mate over other milk, that's kind of a disappointment.
On the flavor front, though, this stuff is actually pretty good. It tastes very similar to the full-sugar variety, although there's still that unavoidable flavor of artificial sweetener. However, it's combined with a pronounced nuttiness that makes for an especially interesting drink. Personally, I find this creamer to be too sweet, but it's really about the amount of coffee you're using. If you want to tamp down some of that sweetness, just try adding more coffee to the mix.
4. Original
I wasn't really looking forward to the Original flavor of Coffee Mate that much. After all, what's the point of using a coffee creamer if it doesn't boast some additional flavor? Before trying this stuff, I assumed that milk would offer the exact same effect. But I admit that I was wrong, and Coffee Mate Original is actually one of the better options in the group. Many, if not most, of these creamers are way too aggressively sweet, which means you either can't use much of them or you just have to resign yourself to a cup of coffee that tastes like dessert. But you won't have that problem when you choose the Original flavor, since this stuff isn't used as a sweetener.
The flavor, rather, is neutral, which means this creamer is all about the texture. It's quite thick and rich, which gives your coffee a nice textural boost without affecting the flavor too much. Personally, I prefer a creamy milk — like cashew milk — in place of a creamer made specifically for coffee, but if you're looking for extra lusciousness and richness in your coffee, then this may be a product worth checking out. Plus, you can control the sugar level with any other ingredients you want to add to your cup.
3. Peppermint Mocha
When the holiday season rolls around, you may be looking for a festive way to liven up your cup of coffee. Well, you might want to make Coffee Mate's Peppermint Mocha flavor serve as the holiday cheer you need. I was highly skeptical of a peppermint-flavored coffee creamer, fearing that it would leave my coffee tasting like toothpaste. I was wrong, though. The balance of peppermint and chocolate here is really nice, with neither of the flavors overpowering each other.
This one isn't ranked higher on the list, though, because I actually think it tasted better on its own than it did when I actually mixed it with coffee. The peppermint with the bitter coffee left a slightly strange taste in my mouth that wasn't entirely unpleasant but was nonetheless not what I want to spend my morning sipping on. If you are going to use this stuff, I think you need to lean heavy into the creamer and opt for slightly less coffee in the mixture.
2. Hazelnut
Coffee Mate's Hazelnut flavor is, if you ask me, one of the absolute best of the lineup. It's not fussy, not too different or niche, just offering a solid coffee flavor that's appealing to those who want an extra bit of oomph in their coffee. This variety of creamer is quite rich, with a thickness that's more noticeable than many of the other varieties in this ranking. The flavor is solid, too, although it's still a bit sweeter than I would prefer. Overall, the flavor is slightly nutty, but I think it's more akin to a hazelnut-spiked cookie than plain hazelnuts on their own.
So, why doesn't the Hazelnut take the top spot? Well, it's a relatively common flavor, which means it's similar to a lot of other brands' offerings out there. Plus, that intense sweetness is perhaps a bit too jarring for my taste. However, if you tend to like your coffee pretty sweet (not atomically sweet like some of the other options on this list), then the Hazelnut flavor of Coffee Mate is certainly worth a try.
1. Italian Sweet Crème
Finally, we've come to the best of the bunch. The Italian Sweet Crème creamer from Coffee Mate is a step above the rest of the flavors on this list. I probably wouldn't go out of my way to snag any of these flavors at the grocery store, in fact, apart from the Italian Sweet Cream. That's because the flavor is so nicely balanced compared to the others in this ranking. It has a subtle saltiness to it that offers a slightly savory flavor profile. Of course, this stuff is still quite sweet, but that little bit of saltiness helps balance out that sweetness, creating a lovely mixture of flavors that tastes amazing with coffee (and on its own, if I'm being honest).
This flavor seemed a bit lighter and less creamy than the others, but that's a good thing, since the mouthfeel it creates isn't so mouth-coating and overwhelming. Essentially, there's no competition here at all: Coffee Mate's Italian Sweet Crème is indisputably the best of the best.
Methodology
I chose these Coffee Mate flavors based on availability at my local grocery stores. The criteria for this ranking were flavor, first and foremost, with texture and creaminess playing a less-important role. I tried each of these flavors on their own in addition to tasting them actually mixed with coffee to better pick up on their unique flavor characteristics and to see how they performed for their intended use, respectively.