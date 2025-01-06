12 Starbucks Coffee Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best
I've patronized Starbucks before, but I wouldn't call myself an expert in the brand's array of creamer flavors. That's why sampling its range of at-home creamers sounded like a task I wanted to take on. I love the ritual of making coffee at home and wanted to see which flavors from the line are most worth purchasing. The brand has three general creamer types — dairy, non-dairy, and zero sugar — which provide suitable options for those with varying dietary needs and preferences.
For continuity, I tried these alone and then tried them in coffee. If you want to learn more about the criteria I considered, scroll down to the methodology slide. The flavors are delicious in a homemade caffe latte recipe, but you don't have to be a caffeine fiend to enjoy these creamers. You can use them in milk steamers, as a flavorful milk replacer in baking, and more. Here's a tip I learned: If you're a big fan of a seasonal Starbucks latte, try picking up one of the company's seasonal creamers, as they can last several months unopened, allowing you to have a wintery peppermint mocha well into springtime. Let's take a sip and see which creamer came out on top.
Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer
Before we can see the best, we have to start at the bottom. I was excited to try Starbucks' Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer, as I usually love hazelnut, but this creamer didn't meet my expectations. At first glance, it has a white color and a strong hazelnut scent. When I tasted it on its own, I quickly realized it would be my least favorite on this list. After the first sip, I noticed the flavor was cloying and artificial, and I didn't want to try it a second time. Although the nuttiness mellowed out the sucralose taste once I added the creamer to coffee, it still ranked last for me.
This may be a suitable option for you if you want a hazelnut creamer but are trying to cut down on sugar. But when comparing it to other Starbucks creamers, the flavor is off and the aroma is strong. The artificial taste was the most noticeable part. It was slightly better than the sugar-free caramel simply because of the hazelnut notes. Sorry to the zero-sugar creamers, but I wasn't a fan when there were so many other tasty options available.
Caramel Macchiato Zero Creamer
Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato Zero Creamer has a very stark white hue compared to some of the other creamers and not much of an aroma. It has a sweet flavor and creamy taste because of the included milk, heavy cream, and buttermilk. On its own, the flavor wasn't bad, but I could taste the artificial sugar flavoring once it was in my coffee. It didn't make for a pleasant sip, but it was still better than the zero-sugar hazelnut creamer thanks to its sweeter profile.
While this is a good option if you're trying to limit your sugar, it made me not want to drink my coffee, and I wouldn't be too keen to recommend it. The caramel flavor does come through but gets overshadowed by the sucralose. I've had many sugar alternatives in creamers, and they can be hit or miss — this was a miss for me. It's kind of a bummer, too, because I like to include low-sugar or sugar-free beverages and creamers in my rotation, but neither of Starbucks' zero-sugar creamers were to my liking.
White Chocolate Mocha
Much like the name suggests, Starbucks' White Chocolate Mocha Creamer has a white hue and a creamy, sweet flavor profile with a white chocolate taste. This creamer was quite tasty on its own, and I was surprised by how much it really did taste like white chocolate. Unlike the previous two creamers, this one ranked low because the taste didn't come through in the coffee, not because I didn't like the flavor.
I preferred the taste of the white chocolate mocha on its own because the flavor was detectable. But once added to the robust coffee, it was mild and uninteresting, transforming solely into a milk-flavored creamer. Its taste was indiscernible and easily got lost in the mix. I wouldn't have known it was there if I hadn't personally poured it in, but it may come through more if you add it to your beverage more liberally.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
I enjoy Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes and often order them during the autumn months, but this creamer doesn't bring as much vitality to the drink as I hoped. The description says the creamer has flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, which would theoretically make a perfect choice for fall, but this creamer was mellow and didn't invoke the feelings of the season. I did, however, like its richness and mouthfeel. If you like this flavor, just note that it's only available through December.
The creamer has mild notes of spice, but the creaminess comes through the most. Because of that, I yearned for more spice. I don't feel that this creamer is comparable to the in-store Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL), which is amped up with kabocha pumpkin puree. Plus, this creamer is rather lightly flavored compared to other seasonal options I sampled during this taste test. While this flavor was more noticeable in my morning brew than that of the white chocolate mocha creamer, I'd prefer some other choices.
Non-Dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte
Since it's dairy-free, Starbucks' Non-Dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer is made with almond milk and oat milk, but it also has a bit of pea protein added in. Unlike the previous options, this creamer has a slightly creamy color because of the alternative milks. I noticed that the taste was not as rich and creamy as the standard PSL creamer because of the aforementioned ingredients. The packaging says that it contains flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, but again, these spices were pretty benign.
I love pumpkin spices and wanted more of the flavor to hit the tongue. It wasn't bad, and I didn't have an immediate reaction to it like I did with the zero-sugar hazelnut, but it wasn't too impressive when compared to others on this list. While we may celebrate over 20 years of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, vegans can't enjoy the in-store beverage because the pumpkin sauce contains condensed skim milk. So, this creamer is a good alternative for at-home creations, available for purchase through December, when it will leave shelves until fall rolls around once more. I ranked this higher than its dairy counterpart simply because the almond and oat gave it a pop of nutty flavor.
Non-Dairy Hazelnut Latte
The hazelnut lover in me was rooting for Starbucks' Non-Dairy Hazelnut Latte Creamer because of how the zero-sugar version fared, and I was pleased that this one actually tasted good. The non-dairy creamer has a slight tinge to it compared to some of the whiter dairy-based creamers. It's made with a combination of oat milk, almond milk, and pea protein, and even after I shook the bottle, the liquid leaves a bit of residue on the bottom, likely from the almonds and oats.
The non-dairy hazelnut creamer was much more palatable compared to the zero-sugar version, likely because it contains sugar (not a sugar substitute). It also had a mild, nutty almond taste that complemented the hazelnut flavor. It was neither bad nor overly compelling, so I ranked it somewhere in the middle. I put this one above the PSL creamer because I like hazelnut flavors and think it makes a suitable (though not excellent) creamer. I'm not sure why there isn't a dairy hazelnut creamer available, as I think that would fare quite well. Let me know when you make it, Starbucks, because I'd love to try it.
Peppermint Mocha
I often order Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha (which we've also compared to Dunkin's version) during wintertime and wanted to see how this creamer stacked up. Even after I shook the bottle, this peppermint mocha creamer had a bit of chocolate residue on the bottom. This seasonal drink has a minty aroma, a rich cocoa color, and a taste of minty chocolate. It's perfect for getting you in the holiday spirit when you want a little pick-me-up. The peppermint mocha was one of two creamers that had a chocolatey brown hue — the second one was the salted caramel mocha flavor.
Because I'm familiar with Starbucks' in-store Peppermint Mocha, this was a great reminder that these are flavored creamers — they're not meant to be full-on flavor replicas of your favorite drinks. You can't expect the same results or strength in taste, as the in-store drinks are made with more concentrated, flavorful syrups. For example, the chain's Peppermint Mocha contains four pumps of mocha sauce and four pumps of peppermint syrup; the creamer won't have that same potency, no matter how much you put in your coffee. This did have more oomph to it than the PSL creamer, which solidified its higher spot in the ranking. It retained its flavor with or without the boldness of the coffee and didn't get muddled.
Vanilla Latte
When you want a basic but beloved flavor, then Starbucks' Vanilla Latte Creamer stands the test of time. It has a prominent vanilla-y flavor and a velvety-smooth taste, making it a great base for coffee. It has a stark white color to lighten the hue of your coffee and is a common creamer choice. It brings a pleasant touch to your beverage without overwhelming it. You can bring it out for a family brunch and almost certainly get a positive reaction (versus trying a bolder flavor that might not be to everyone's liking).
That said, this isn't an authentic vanilla creamer with a prominent, fresh vanilla taste. While the ingredient list includes "natural flavor," it doesn't specify whether there's actually any vanilla in there. When we previously tried Starbucks' at-home creamers, we reached the same consensus: This creamer is fine and makes a versatile option to add to your creamer repertoire, especially if you plan to jazz up your drink with other elements (like infusing your coffee with a cinnamon stick). But there are definitely better creamers on this list.
Non-Dairy Caramel Macchiato
Starbucks' Non-Dairy Caramel Macchiato Creamer with oat and almond milk had quite a lot of residue on the bottom, even after I shook the bottle pretty vigorously for about 30 seconds. This creamer was slightly darker than some of Starbucks' other dairy creamers, and it was quite tasty. The caramel notes came through even with the addition of oat and almond milk. It offers a creamy taste and texture, which gave my coffee a smooth mouthfeel.
It doesn't overpower the coffee but still brings a sweetness and, of course, that classic caramel taste. This is a fantastic option whether you're dairy-free or not. Out of all the caramel macchiato Starbucks creamer options (which also include zero sugar and regular dairy), the non-dairy caramel macchiato creamer has more of a well-rounded taste because of the oat, almond, and pea protein. I quite enjoyed this and preferred the flavor over that of the vanilla creamer. This is a must-buy when you want to make an iced non-dairy caramel macchiato.
Salted Caramel Mocha
Starbucks' Salted Caramel Mocha Creamer is one of two that featured a chocolatey base, and this one was considerably darker and richer in color. After giving the bottle a good shake, it still had some of the chocolate on the bottom. It looks like chocolate milk and has a sweet, chocolatey aroma. I sampled it on its own, and it was delicious. All three of its namesake qualities have a chance to put their flavors on display. You can taste the caramel and the underlying chocolate flavor, and then after swallowing, you can taste the saltiness as it lingers on the tongue. The creamer is a top choice when you want a sweet and salty beverage.
That said, the salted component does come to the forefront and might not be to everyone's liking. It made a memorable and tasty coffee, but I preferred the flavor on its own. I would love a drink that tastes just like it without any additional frills. I think this would make a terrific milk steamer where the milk offers additional creaminess but acts more like a blank slate to the flavor (compared to a robust coffee). I ranked this creamer particularly high because the flavor is excellent, but I wasn't as enamored with it once it hit my coffee.
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
I love getting the Cinnamon Dolce Latte at Starbucks, so I wanted to see how the creamer held up. I add cinnamon to my coffee a lot of the time anyway, so this is a perfect blend when you want some warming notes in your morning brew. The creamer had notes of cinnamon, but they weren't overwhelming. As a cinnamon enjoyer, I will say that it could use even more of the flavor, but it still has a tasty baseline that shows up in the coffee.
This creamer has a unique taste, and I like that it's not overly sweet. If you like Starbucks' in-store Cinnamon Dolce Latte, this creamer should have a spot in your fridge. It can quickly turn a humdrum coffee into a scrumptious sipper. While I added it to a basic coffee, the taste would likely be even more wonderful if you made an at-home latte with espresso, steamed milk, this creamer, and a dusting of cinnamon. This almost took the top spot for me, and I would repurchase it in a heartbeat, but there was one creamer that outshined it ever so slightly.
Caramel Macchiato
We've made it to the top — the top of this list of Starbucks creamers, that is. The brand's Caramel Macchiato Creamer is chef's kiss. It's luxurious and sweet with notes of caramel and vanilla. I very much enjoyed the cinnamon profile of Cinnamon Dolce and the salty sweetness of the Salted Mocha Caramel, but each of these had a distinct flavor that might dissuade you from using the creamer very frequently. You may not want to sip on a cinnamon beverage or a salty coffee every day, but caramel is a bit more approachable for daily use.
This caramel macchiato creamer doesn't give off too much of an aroma, and it is white, which brings a luscious color to your coffee. It made the number-one spot because it's a staple: It's delicious, sweet, and decadent, which can make your morning cup of coffee a treat. It tastes great alone and has a noticeable caramel flavor, but when added to your coffee it slightly mellows out into a deliciously sweet beverage. Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato Creamer takes the number-one spot in our ranking because it's a scrumptious classic that you can use regularly without getting tired of it.
Methodology
The main factor I based these rankings on was the creamers' taste, which is the most important part. I purchased all of these creamers from my local Target in the San Diego area. They were all the same price and size, so that didn't affect my decision. I may mention the aroma and color of each creamer as descriptors, but those factors didn't play a part in my ranking. I did notice that the creamers had different packaging: Some had a foil seal, whereas others had a plastic pull tab. Some of them had a lid that opened up fully, whereas others had a "push to open" lid that acted like a spout. None of these distinctions impacted the ranking, but they did leave me wondering why the bottles differed.
To begin my taste test, I first tried a tiny sip of each creamer by itself, one after the other, taking notes and photos along the way. Then, over three days, I poured an espresso shot-sized amount of coffee and mixed in a splash of creamer. That way, I could mimic the taste of a full cup of coffee with creamer without having multiple cups of coffee each day. The final ranking does factor in the flavor of each creamer itself, but I also considered the way each creamer tasted with coffee, as I think that's most important. For example, I could chug the salted caramel mocha creamer by itself but didn't feel as strongly about it once it was in my drink.