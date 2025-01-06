12 Starbucks Coffee Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

I've patronized Starbucks before, but I wouldn't call myself an expert in the brand's array of creamer flavors. That's why sampling its range of at-home creamers sounded like a task I wanted to take on. I love the ritual of making coffee at home and wanted to see which flavors from the line are most worth purchasing. The brand has three general creamer types — dairy, non-dairy, and zero sugar — which provide suitable options for those with varying dietary needs and preferences.

For continuity, I tried these alone and then tried them in coffee. If you want to learn more about the criteria I considered, scroll down to the methodology slide. The flavors are delicious in a homemade caffe latte recipe, but you don't have to be a caffeine fiend to enjoy these creamers. You can use them in milk steamers, as a flavorful milk replacer in baking, and more. Here's a tip I learned: If you're a big fan of a seasonal Starbucks latte, try picking up one of the company's seasonal creamers, as they can last several months unopened, allowing you to have a wintery peppermint mocha well into springtime. Let's take a sip and see which creamer came out on top.