Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Who Makes The Better Peppermint Mocha?

An invigorating sip of a peppermint mocha signals that the holidays are creeping up and that the end of the year is near. Much like how the pumpkin spice latte signals the start of autumn, the peppermint mocha feels like winter and conjures festiveness with each sip. It tastes comforting and nostalgic, but more complex compared to other sweet drinks. Dunkin' and Starbucks, two popular coffee companies, each have a spin on the beverage that allows customers to indulge in a minty fresh sip. But how do they hold up against each other?

When I tested Starbucks and Dunkin' on who makes the better macchiato, I found that both were pretty lackluster; Dunkin' ultimately took the lead because of its strength. I wanted to see how the two brands would fare with the seasonal peppermint mocha next.

In order to decide which brand wins this holiday drink showdown, I considered the price, availability, and nutrition facts of both Starbucks' and Dunkin's hot and iced peppermint mochas. Then, I based my decision on factors like taste, temperature, and appearance. Cheers!

