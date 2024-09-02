Starbucks Vs Dunkin': Who Makes The Better Macchiato?
From pumpkin to caramel, lattes are usually at the forefront of espresso options at coffee shops. That's why I wanted to try the hot and iced macchiatos at Starbucks vs Dunkin'. These brands have a long list of coffee-based items on the menu, including a mix of staples, fan favorites, and seasonally rotating items such as the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte from Dunkin's fall menu. While many people are loyal to one or the other, it often boils down to whether you're from the East or West Coast. I wanted to test both coffee companies out.
There are about 13,200 Dunkin' locations globally, while Starbucks nearly triples that at over 38,000 stores. I opted for regular latte macchiatos without any syrups or additional flavors. I wanted to taste the espresso and milk combination to put the two brands head to head. I'll base my thoughts on the appearance, taste, types of cups, prices, ordering protocols, and more. If you've been trying to figure out which one to buy, you're about to get some information to help you make the best decision for your particular preferences.
What is a macchiato?
Before we proceed, let's define the type of macchiato for this particular article. These are latte macchiatos, which differ from an espresso macchiato. The espresso rendition is just an espresso shot with a tablespoon or two of milk foam. The latte version, however, has considerably more milk. And unlike its regular latte cousin, the steamed milk goes in the cup first, followed by the espresso. The idea is to enjoy each layer, especially as it becomes more coffee-heavy.
It's not mixed, so you can clearly see (via a see-through cup, that is) the brown espresso on top with the milky white bottom portion. Unless you slurp it down within a few minutes, you'll notice they start to incorporate as time passes. You can see this happen as you sip on it or as it shakes during a car ride. So keep this macchiato vs latte distinction in mind when ordering because you might end up with something completely different, as I explain below.
Price and availability
For ease, I wanted to order on both the brand's apps. This was straightforward on the Dunkin' app as both the hot and iced macchiato were easily findable when you type in "macchiato." Add it to your order, input payment information, and check out. I picked it up at the drive-through, but you can go inside, too. At my location in the San Diego area, Dunkin's price is $4.99 for a small 16-ounce iced macchiato and $4.59 for a 10-ounce hot one.
This process was not as direct at Starbucks. When searching and typing "macchiato," the app has no standard latte macchiato. But it does have flavored latte macchiatos (caramel, seasonal like Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, etc.), as well as standard espresso macchiato. So I went in person to order. The receipt referred to it as an upside-down latte. The tall 12-ounce (aka small) iced beverage costs $4.95 at Starbucks, and the hot one is $4.75.
All drinks are ordered as-is without customizations. The hot and iced macchiato with whole milk from Dunkin' have 80 calories, 4 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, 6 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. They have the same amount of calories because of the ice. I couldn't locate the nutrition information for Starbucks latte macchiatos. The website says there's no information about the item despite having a page about it.
Taste test: Dunkin' iced macchiato
You can see the layer of the two shots of espresso and the creamy milk in this iced latte macchiato. The color has a nice ombré appearance with a darker top that gradually fades into the whiteness of the milk. The cup is large and clear, and the colorful pink and orange straw is convenient. The addition of said straw means you're sucking liquid from the bottom, which means you'll sip the milk first and then espresso.
The espresso has a slightly bitter taste, and the drink has a strong espresso flavor even with the milk. At first, it doesn't look like there's much ice, but as you sip, you begin to see more of it. At the halfway point, the beverage had a tan, brown color as the milk slowly blended into the drink or was sucked up. The overall flavor is potent, and the coffee comes through despite the milk. The straw might account for why it tastes intense since you finish the milk first. Out of every Dunkin' iced coffee, the iced macchiato doesn't rank very high, but it has potential if you add some syrup.
Taste test: Dunkin' hot macchiato
Given that it's enclosed, you can't really see what the layers look like with this one. Upon removing the lid, there's a layer of foam, and the beverage has a brown tinge to it. The foam looks bubbly and thin, like seam foam, instead of thick, frothy foam. The cup has a wide top that narrows toward the bottom, making it fit in your palm nicely. The hole on top can be opened and closed, so there's no need for a stopper. The drink is hot and comforting but not burning.
The hot drink also comes with two shots of espresso over milk, with no ice, of course. Again, the espresso tastes strong and slightly burnt. Since there are no additional components like vanilla or caramel, the bitterness of the coffee comes through the most. This could be a great match if you prefer the prominent taste of coffee rather than something overly milky. The bold flavor is distinct and consistent whether you choose the hot or iced macchiato.
Taste test: Starbucks iced macchiato
The iced macchiato at Starbucks has two shots of espresso and whole milk. The cup has a lid with a small opening, so you don't get a straw. As you tilt it to take a sip, you'll drink the espresso first, then the milkier portion. It has a brown top layer, then fades into white. This drink is icy and refreshing. Some black specks were at the bottom, but I couldn't determine if they were espresso specks or vanilla. Considering I didn't order vanilla, I'm leaning toward coffee bits. It didn't impact the flavor but was noticeable to the eye.
The taste is very smooth, but the more you drink, the less flavor you get. At the halfway point, it looked like milk with a splash of coffee. It was exceptionally light and tasted as such (milky with a tinge of coffee flavor). While the espresso initially has a distinct, smooth complexity, it filters out halfway through as the drink transforms into milk. Seeing as the iced caramel macchiato is not only one of the most popular Starbucks drinks but is also highly rated, maybe the caramel greatly enhances the flavor.
Taste test: Starbucks hot macchiato
This hot latte macchiato has a beautiful rich foam topping, followed by the brown of the espresso and milk mixture. The cup comes with a lid and a sleeve to avoid burning your fingers. The barista asked if I wanted a drink stopper since there was no way to close it like the Dunkin' hot drink cup. The espresso tastes smooth, with a slight note of caramel, without acidity or bitterness. It's comforting and tasty, but then, as you continue to sip the beverage, it begins to get overpowered by the milk.
Unlike a cafe latte, which is fully combined to give a hint of espresso and milk in every sip, the latte macchiato has its distinct layers. In this case, the espresso starts strong and then turns into milk. Since the espresso itself is smooth, you're less likely to get a notable taste toward the end. This is a good pick if you prefer subtlety instead of a distinct, full-bodied espresso.
Are the macchiatos worth buying?
All the drinks were a bit underwhelming. I found myself seeking more espresso or flavor from Starbucks and then wanting to cover up the bitterness of the Dunkin' ones. Ordering through the Dunkin' app was straightforward. There was a hot and iced macchiato, so I appreciated the streamlined process. Starbucks didn't have that option, so unless you know exactly how to modify it on the app, you'll have to go in and ask for it. The drinking experience of the iced macchiatos was different because one had a straw, which meant you were drinking from the bottom, and the other didn't.
Both Dunkin' espresso drinks tasted slightly burnt and were visibly darker. If you prefer a stronger, more potent coffee, iced or hot, go for Dunkin'. There is no comparison in the color of the latte. I was leaning toward the Starbucks hot macchiato and Dunkin' iced one, but then the Starbucks macchiato became mainly milky when I tried to compare it to the Dunkin'. Each store's hot drinks versus cold beverages were similar prices, so this isn't a significant deciding factor.
Overall, I preferred the strength of the Dunkin' macchiatos. I'd likely order a standard latte or a caramel macchiato from Starbucks rather than a latte macchiato. However, if you want to have a macchiato experience and savor the nuanced flavors of the espresso, you might want to pick a small, local coffee shop that strategically sources its beans or has unique tasting notes.