Starbucks Vs Dunkin': Who Makes The Better Macchiato?

From pumpkin to caramel, lattes are usually at the forefront of espresso options at coffee shops. That's why I wanted to try the hot and iced macchiatos at Starbucks vs Dunkin'. These brands have a long list of coffee-based items on the menu, including a mix of staples, fan favorites, and seasonally rotating items such as the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte from Dunkin's fall menu. While many people are loyal to one or the other, it often boils down to whether you're from the East or West Coast. I wanted to test both coffee companies out.

There are about 13,200 Dunkin' locations globally, while Starbucks nearly triples that at over 38,000 stores. I opted for regular latte macchiatos without any syrups or additional flavors. I wanted to taste the espresso and milk combination to put the two brands head to head. I'll base my thoughts on the appearance, taste, types of cups, prices, ordering protocols, and more. If you've been trying to figure out which one to buy, you're about to get some information to help you make the best decision for your particular preferences.