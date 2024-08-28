Dunkin's Fall Menu Includes 2 New Coffee Drinks And A $6 Meal Deal

The sun might still be out, but the fall menus are already dropping. Starting August 28, Dunkin' is set to bring back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte (which we ranked behind the Starbucks equivalent). Made with espresso and milk infused with warm fall spices and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, the thought alone is enough to sweeten the blow of summer's end. But there's more: Along with the return of some of the chain's fall menu favorites of the past — including the Pumpkin Donut, the Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf, the Apple Cider Donut, the Loaded Hash Browns, and the Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon — Dunkin's 2024 fall menu will include two new coffee drinks and an all new $6 meal deal.

What does Dunkin's new $6 meal deal include? As of August 28, Dunkin' customers can order a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, crispy hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee for $6. The chain is also unveiling its new Dunkalette along with it, which will be its first take on a coffee milk latte. Inspired by the Rhode Island specialty, the new Dunkin' Dunkalette is made from rich espresso and ultra creamy coffee milk — a mixture of whole milk and sweet coffee extract. Customers will also find another new drink on the menu called the Almond Spice Coffee, an iced or hot coffee blended with pumpkin, almond flavoring, and almond milk, available for a limited time.