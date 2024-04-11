Macchiato Vs Latte: What's The Difference?

Let's get one thing straight: The celebrated coffee behemoth Starbucks has done the macchiato a great disservice. No one seems sure exactly why Starbucks made up its own definition of the classic espresso beverage. The chain has been selling its caramel-loaded version of the macchiato since 1996 when it was created to commemorate the company's 25th anniversary. In the years since then, this form of the macchiato has been muddled in the collective consciousness of American coffee lovers, and as a result, the line between latte and macchiato has also been blurred. As a veteran barista, my hope is to set the record straight.

If you order an "iced caramel macchiato" from Starbucks, the drink you receive will technically be an iced latte with vanilla and caramel syrups. Traditional macchiatos never include caramel, and they are never iced. Both lattes and macchiatos are Italian in origin, and distinguishing their differences in the technical sense can be even more difficult considering the beverages are made from the same ingredients — espresso and milk. Differences in the proportions and preparation yield totally different drinks. Lattes are a larger, often sweeter, "walkaround" beverage, while macchiatos come in a tiny glass, tote a strong coffee flavor, and are made to be enjoyed in one sitting.