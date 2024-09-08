Creamer Vs Half-And-Half: What's The Difference?

You can tell this country loves its coffee because, when you browse the supermarket aisles, it's not pasta sauces or breakfast cereals that are overwhelming you with new options, it's the exploding selection of coffee creamers alongside the milk and half-and-half, and it's up to you to sort out the difference. There was a time not that long ago when your morning cup of coffee was a simple operation. Pre-ground beans from just a few companies, percolator, and some half-and-half — all done. The rise of gourmet coffee brought with it whole aisles of popular coffee brands and a half-dozen new ways of brewing your cup, and that already felt like enough choices to make. Then, competition got tough, and the big chains moved on to flavors.

Hazelnut and vanilla were not enough; we needed mocha and caramel, peppermint, toffee, and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes. Our coffee creamers have followed suit, and now you can spend half-an-aisle browsing all of the choices. Creamers have been around for a while as an alternative to milk and half-and-half, but it wasn't always as triumphant as it is today. Coffee purists have always touted black as the way to go, but creamer had even more of a stigma compared to half-and-half. It was a cheap, fake way to dress up your coffee. But do people even know what creamer is? Why was it so suspect? And what is so different between creamer and half-and-half that people would make the judgment to begin with?