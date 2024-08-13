Review: Coffee Mate's New Seasonal Creamer Flavors Have Us Looking Forward To Fall

There are some who enjoy black coffee, then there are those who like to sweeten things up. While you could simply add sugar to your cup of joe, coffee creamer certainly makes things a little more exciting because it gives you the chance to experiment with flavor while adding a creamy element to the mix. Of all the coffee creamer brands out there, Coffee Mate is one that you've likely seen at the grocery store. Perhaps, you've even tried one of the brand's classic flavors, like French vanilla, caramel, or even peppermint mocha around the holidays.

While Coffee Mate has staple flavors that are available at most grocery stores year-round, it also rolls out seasonal flavors, including the latest and greatest seasonal flavors: Kit Kat, zero-sugar white chocolate peppermint, and caramel apple crisp. Those who have a go-to Coffee Mate flavor may be hesitant to give a seasonal flavor a try, so I've put the flavors to the test alongside old cups of plain, hot, black coffee to determine which ones are worth the purchase.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.