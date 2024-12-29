9 Cold Foams For Your Coffee, Ranked Worst To Best

When Starbucks cold foam was released to all customers across the U.S. in 2018, it changed the way a lot of us enjoyed our iced coffee. And, it has remained popular ever since. Cold foam is essentially just cold milk that is aerated to achieve its signature fluffy and creamy texture. Making cold foam at home isn't always the easiest of tasks without the proper tools. Thankfully, brands have seen how popular cold foam has become and have started to release cans of it that can be purchased at the grocery store. From specialty flavors like brown butter chocolate chip cookie to familiar flavors like sweet cream, chances are there's a cold foam on the market to satisfy whatever you are craving.

I wanted to find the best cold foam on the market. But, since cold foam is a relatively new product, there are only a handful of brands that currently make it. Since I couldn't compare the exact same flavor across multiple brands, I chose to test a variety of different flavors across several different brands; a few aren't even on the market yet! As a former barista who drinks her fair share of cold foam, I decided to rank these options based on their consistency (like how well they stacked up against Starbucks' beloved cold foam), overall taste, and sweetness.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.