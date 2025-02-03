Pringles' Celebrity Mustache Super Bowl Ad Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Hope you like your snacks with a side of surreal humor. This year's Pringles Super Bowl ad just dropped, and it really isn't about chips ... like at all. It's an homage to the brand's iconic mustached mascot, Mr. P, and to drive (or fly?) the point home, Pringles has recruited the help of mustached talent Nick Offerman, James Harden, and Andy Reid. In the new ad, 'stacheless actor Adam Brody hits the snack table at an apparent Super Bowl party only to discover (gasp) they're all out of Pringles.

Then, in a fairly ominous voiceover, Mr. P whispers instructions for Brody to "just blow in the can ... do it." The resulting honk sounds a Batman-esque signal that alerts a Pringles-munching Nick Offerman, miles away, of the "snack emergency," and in response, Offerman's mustache physically peels off of his face and flies away (yes, really) while a parody of the 1966 Batman TV show opening theme plays. Elsewhere, mustaches rip off the faces of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and LA Clippers player James Harden, among others.

Before long, a swarm of hundreds of disembodied mustaches is soaring through the clouds, swooping down to attach to hundreds of Pringles cans on grocery store shelves, then flying those Pringles cans to Brody's party to deliver the snacks. Ultimately, they splat against the glass window like confused birds. Per an official press release, the brand is encouraging fans to "'Stache Up" on Pringles to avoid having to run to the store in the middle of the game. And if you do, here are five other snacks you can store in your empty Pringles canisters.

