Pringles' Celebrity Mustache Super Bowl Ad Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
Hope you like your snacks with a side of surreal humor. This year's Pringles Super Bowl ad just dropped, and it really isn't about chips ... like at all. It's an homage to the brand's iconic mustached mascot, Mr. P, and to drive (or fly?) the point home, Pringles has recruited the help of mustached talent Nick Offerman, James Harden, and Andy Reid. In the new ad, 'stacheless actor Adam Brody hits the snack table at an apparent Super Bowl party only to discover (gasp) they're all out of Pringles.
Then, in a fairly ominous voiceover, Mr. P whispers instructions for Brody to "just blow in the can ... do it." The resulting honk sounds a Batman-esque signal that alerts a Pringles-munching Nick Offerman, miles away, of the "snack emergency," and in response, Offerman's mustache physically peels off of his face and flies away (yes, really) while a parody of the 1966 Batman TV show opening theme plays. Elsewhere, mustaches rip off the faces of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and LA Clippers player James Harden, among others.
Before long, a swarm of hundreds of disembodied mustaches is soaring through the clouds, swooping down to attach to hundreds of Pringles cans on grocery store shelves, then flying those Pringles cans to Brody's party to deliver the snacks. Ultimately, they splat against the glass window like confused birds. Per an official press release, the brand is encouraging fans to "'Stache Up" on Pringles to avoid having to run to the store in the middle of the game. And if you do, here are five other snacks you can store in your empty Pringles canisters.
Pringles tells fans to 'Stache Up on snacks with a flying armada of disembodied mustaches
Pringles has already shocked fans in 2025 with the announcement of its upcoming Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken chip flavor (scheduled to hit shelves in May). The brand's latest ad is a similarly far-out trip, to say the least. But this avant-garde venture into experimental absurdity is nothing if not a welcome reprieve from the onslaught of somewhat predictable, lazily written celebrity cameos dominating the Super Bowl ad sphere in recent years.
Pringles' ad, titled "The Call of the Mustaches," went live on YouTube this morning, and fans have already taken to the comments section to sound off their opinions. "This ... is weird," writes one viewer, adding, "But ... oddly enough, I like it." Succinctly put. Pringles first teased the mustache-centric ad three weeks ago with a cryptic Instagram post depicting four redesigned Pringles canisters that replaced Mr. P's iconic bulbous head with silhouettes of four other heads. Fans were asked to guess who they thought the loosely-drawn celebs would be (and a few guesses came impressively close).
Now that the release has been made official, Pringles is marketing the ad premise as "what happens when the most iconic mustaches go missing to solve the ultimate game day snack emergency." Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, February 9, at 6:20 p.m. E.T. on Fox or streaming on Fubo. A 30-second abridged version of the full 1:13-minute-long psychedelic fantasia is scheduled to air during the end of the second quarter. To make sure you don't run out of snacks on the big day like Adam Brody, here are 48 great appetizers to serve at your Super Bowl party.