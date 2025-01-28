5 Snacks To Keep Stored In Your Empty Pringles Can
Here at Tasting Table, we're all about building a zero-waste kitchen and looking for ways to repurpose food scraps. Throwing away perfectly reusable containers is "out" in 2025, and one of the easiest ways to create a low-waste pantry is by upcycling containers you already own. If you happen to have an empty Pringles can (or several) on-hand, then you're in luck. This sturdy, resealable canister can be used for long-storage of dried pasta and rice in your pantry, but it also totally works for keeping your favorite snacks fresh and easily transportable for munching on-the-go.
Any time you find yourself with a dry snack that might be freshest in an airtight container but comes in packaging that can't be resealed, your Pringles can brings "can-do" power to save the day and stretch that shelf life. To help get your sustainable brainstorm rolling, we've rounded up five snacks that are crying out to be stored in your empty Pringles can. Snacking never looked so eco-friendly — or so portable. Just take care not to get your hand stuck in the tube.
Homemade caramel corn
Allow us to set the scene: You've just spent an afternoon making a bulk batch of homemade caramel corn. It's the perfect snack for bringing to holiday parties, autumnal football tailgates, and picnics. Now, with your empty Pringles can, it's even easier to bring along wherever you're heading. Plus, that fist-sized diameter accommodates a comfortable grip for movie night snacking.
The extended shelf life can be even more welcome if you're making a batch of complex moonshine-infused caramel corn or this semi-involved sweet vanilla caramel corn created by Elise Fineberg at Prospect in San Francisco. Stored in that airtight Pringles can, your caramel corn will last for up to two weeks, and you can reuse as many empty canisters as needed to store a bulk batch without breaking the bank on Tupperware.
Granola
We salute the ambitious home cook. If you own cheesecloth, then you know what's up. On that note, few culinary endeavors are more frustrating than going to the trouble of making a killer batch of homemade granola only to find it stale a few days later. Enter: your empty Pringles container. That canister will keep classic crunchy granola fresh and low on spatial real estate in your pantry. For blends with chewy ingredients like this dimensional baked apple chip granola or this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola, that airtight seal will keep the texture toothy and pliable.
Peanut brittle
You should never store peanut brittle in the fridge. As such, the freshness of your homemade peanut brittle solely relies on a good airtight container. But (gasp), that gooey, sticky peanut brittle is liable to gum up your best Tupperware containers. Fear not — just whip out an empty Pringles canister to spare your fine China. You've already pulled out a candy thermometer and scrubbed corn syrup out of your saucepan. Don't let improper storage bring your batch down. Stashed in that sealed Pringles container, sweet-salty peanut brittle will last for up to a full month.
Trail mix
Freshness matters when it comes to trail mix. It may be a dry snack, but staleness is not part of the equation. Thankfully, a Pringles can makes it easy to store and even easier to snack on your go-to store-bought and homemade trail mix blends. You can toss that durable canister in the car for long road trips, or even stash it in your backpack for long hikes.
We especially like this sweet maple-roasted snack mix and this spicy, savory trail mix recipe with pistachios, crystallized ginger, and Madras curry powder. This storage tip also applies to trail mix's dessert-like cousin, puppy chow, the powdered-sugar-coated snack mix made from Chex cereal and melted chocolate. Just transfer it into your empty Pringles can, snack away, and feel confident about coming back for it later.
Cookies
If you're looking for an impressive, budget-friendly gift, look no further than an empty Pringles can and your go-to cookie recipe. Wrapped in decorative paper and tied with a ribbon, that cylindrical canister makes the perfect vehicle for gifting cookies and keeping 'em fresh in your friend's pantry. For neat, simple stacking, match the diameter of the cookie cutter circle to the size of the Pringles can (aim for slightly smaller so they'll fit once baked). You could even show up to your next holiday party with an empty Pringles can in tow to load up leftovers from the baked good table. If all this has you hankering for some Pringles and a nifty new storage vessel, snag a canister on Amazon.