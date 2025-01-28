5 Snacks To Keep Stored In Your Empty Pringles Can

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about building a zero-waste kitchen and looking for ways to repurpose food scraps. Throwing away perfectly reusable containers is "out" in 2025, and one of the easiest ways to create a low-waste pantry is by upcycling containers you already own. If you happen to have an empty Pringles can (or several) on-hand, then you're in luck. This sturdy, resealable canister can be used for long-storage of dried pasta and rice in your pantry, but it also totally works for keeping your favorite snacks fresh and easily transportable for munching on-the-go.

Any time you find yourself with a dry snack that might be freshest in an airtight container but comes in packaging that can't be resealed, your Pringles can brings "can-do" power to save the day and stretch that shelf life. To help get your sustainable brainstorm rolling, we've rounded up five snacks that are crying out to be stored in your empty Pringles can. Snacking never looked so eco-friendly — or so portable. Just take care not to get your hand stuck in the tube.