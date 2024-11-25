Maple-Roasted Snack Mix Recipe

Whether it's game day, movie night, or road trip time, a good all-purpose snack mix is mandatory, and this maple-roasted snack mix delivers a sweet and salty crunch that is so satisfying. We've combined a variety of nuts, seeds, pretzels, Rice Chex, and cheese crackers for the salty, and dried fruit and coconut for the sweet. The special touch, which takes this recipe to the next level, is roasting the salty ingredients with maple syrup, so they caramelize as they toast.

"I love making a big batch of this mix around the holidays and wrapping it up in small cello bags with ribbon for my neighbors, or using it as a party favor for guests at a gathering," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It's easy to make, and the kids can get involved, helping to package things up." Of course, sharing isn't strictly mandatory, and if you're looking for something to snack on that happens to have a fall flair to it, this mix is just the solution.