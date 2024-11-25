Maple-Roasted Snack Mix Recipe
Whether it's game day, movie night, or road trip time, a good all-purpose snack mix is mandatory, and this maple-roasted snack mix delivers a sweet and salty crunch that is so satisfying. We've combined a variety of nuts, seeds, pretzels, Rice Chex, and cheese crackers for the salty, and dried fruit and coconut for the sweet. The special touch, which takes this recipe to the next level, is roasting the salty ingredients with maple syrup, so they caramelize as they toast.
"I love making a big batch of this mix around the holidays and wrapping it up in small cello bags with ribbon for my neighbors, or using it as a party favor for guests at a gathering," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It's easy to make, and the kids can get involved, helping to package things up." Of course, sharing isn't strictly mandatory, and if you're looking for something to snack on that happens to have a fall flair to it, this mix is just the solution.
Gather the ingredients for maple-roasted snack mix
To make this recipe, head to the nuts and seeds aisle and pick up unsalted pumpkin seeds, walnut halves, and slivered almonds. Then grab some Rice Chex cereal, mini pretzels, and small cheese crackers (like Cheez-Its) in the snack aisle. In the dried fruit area, look for coconut flakes, dried cranberries, and goji berries. The goji berries add a unique flavor element that is slightly tart, with a hint of sweet and a chewy texture.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Prep the roasting ingredients
Combine the pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and maple syrup in a bowl.
Step 4: Bake the maple mixture
Spread the mixture out on the baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Combine more ingredients
Combine the Chex cereal, mini pretzels, cheese crackers, almonds, coconut, dried cranberries, and goji berries in a large bowl.
Step 6: Break the mixture into clusters
Once out of the oven, let the pumpkin seed/walnut mixture cool for 15 minutes before breaking the clusters apart into small pieces.
Step 7: Add the final ingredients
Add the clusters to the bowl with the other ingredients and toss.
Step 8: Serve or store the snack mix
The snack mix is ready to serve or store.
Maple-Roasted Snack Mix Recipe
This maple-roasted snack mix features an abundance of goodies including pretzels, goji berries, Cheez-Its, pumpkin seeds, and walnuts.
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw, unsalted pumpkin seeds
- 1 ½ cup walnuts halves or pieces
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 2 cups Rice Chex cereal
- 2 cups mini pretzels
- 1 cup Cheez-Its (or other small cheese crackers)
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- ½ cup coconut flakes
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup goji berries
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and maple syrup in a bowl.
- Spread the mixture out on the baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 15 minutes.
- Combine the Chex cereal, mini pretzels, cheese crackers, almonds, coconut, dried cranberries, and goji berries in a large bowl.
- Once out of the oven, let the pumpkin seed/walnut mixture cool for 15 minutes before breaking the clusters apart into small pieces.
- Add the clusters to the bowl with the other ingredients and toss.
- The snack mix is ready to serve or store.
What are other mix-ins could I add to this snack mix?
There are plenty of ways to switch up this snack mix. If you want to theme your mix based on the season, spices are an easy way to transform the taste. For the fall season, adding a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the bowl in step three with the nuts, seeds and maple syrup, will be a warm and tasty addition. You can use a pre-made pumpkin spice or it's easy to make your own. To add to the theme, throw in some dried apples or swap them for the coconut flakes.
For a winter holiday theme, make a spice mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice to add to the maple syrup mixture with some freshly grated orange zest. Swap out the cheese crackers for a plain and salted cracker, which will blend well.
For general add-ins, chocolate is always a good idea. Use mini or regular size chocolate chips, M&M's, chocolate covered raisins, chocolate covered almonds, or shaved chocolate bark.
Other dried or dehydrated fruit pieces will add a little more sweetness. Try dried pineapple, mango, apricots, cherries, or banana chips. If you have or are so inclined to make some homemade crunchy granola, this will add chunks of texture and more nutty crunch.
How should I store the snack mix and how long will it last?
This snack mix can be made ahead and stored for when it's needed. When you are done making the snack mix, you can store it in any type of container with a lid or a resealable bag. You'll want to keep the container in a cool, dry place like a cabinet or on the counter. If you store the snack mix at room temperature, it will last for up to two weeks. To extend the life of the snack mix, go ahead and store it in the fridge and it will be fine for up to four weeks.
If you want to get a jump on holidays in the early fall, you can make the snack mix and freeze it for an even longer shelf life. Just place it in freezer safe containers for up to three months. When you're ready to eat the snack mix or package it up for party favors, let it come to room temperature before enjoying.