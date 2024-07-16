17 Ways You Can Repurpose Kitchen Scraps To Reduce Food Waste

Reducing food waste is crucial, not only for saving money but also for minimizing our environmental impact. Every bit of food waste contributes to landfill overflow and greenhouse gas emissions, so making small changes at home can have a significant positive effect. In this guide, I'll explore a variety of strategies to help you reduce food waste and make the most of your groceries.

From fermenting woody stalks and stems to making pest repellent from eggshells, these tips cover a wide range of practical solutions, even to issues beyond food waste. You'll learn how to pickle watermelon rinds, save meat scraps and bones for stock, and even brew ginger and lemon peels into tea.

As a home cook and former professional chef who worked in several zero- or near-zero-waste kitchens, reducing food waste was always a priority for both food-cost reasons and environmental sustainability. I've picked up a few tips and tricks along the way, and I'm excited to share them with you. Let's dive in and discover how you can transform your kitchen practices to be more sustainable and efficient.