12 Mistakes You Must Avoid When Making Kimchi

There's nothing wrong with store-bought kimchi. As the fermented Korean side dish snowballs in popularity across the world, kimchi is becoming ever more common on Western shelves and in recipes, like kimchi mac and cheese. But maybe you're unsatisfied with what you can find. Or maybe you're a curious cook looking to venture into a new fermentation product. Maybe you've tried your hand at making your own kimchi already, but your work fell flat (or worse, went horribly wrong). Whatever the case, you're in the right place.

We've gone through the napa cabbage-layered ringer plenty of times, so you don't have to — or at least, not as many times as we have. This guide is not so much a "how-to" as it is a "how-to-not." Kimchi can be made (and eaten) a multitude of different ways, depending on regional styles, traditions, produce available, and dietary restrictions. We don't suggest that this guide will tell you the only right way to make a delicious crock of kimchi. Rather, we hope it will guide you away from the 12 most common mistakes made by those new to the practice.

Whatever your experience level and fermentation background, making kimchi is like watching a child grow up: it's exciting and beautiful, but it can be an arduous road filled with screw-ups and lessons learned along the way. Let us guide you through making your crunchiest, funkiest, spiciest, and most delicious batch yet.