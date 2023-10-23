Kimchi Is The Secret Ingredient To Give Classic Mac And Cheese A Tangy Upgrade

To make the kimchi mac and cheese process as simple as possible, buy a jar of the fermented Napa cabbage instead of making it at home. Keep in mind that brands can make containers with varying levels of spice — for instance, Madge's Food Company sells both a regular and a spicy version of its vegan kimchi. We'd suggest going with a spicier jar, since it will be dispersed within your mac and cheese, but feel free to choose a classic variety if you don't want too much heat.

Before you incorporate the fermented cabbage into your mac and cheese recipe, you'll also want to chop it up into fine pieces. If it looks a little wet, don't worry: Kimchi juice is full of all of the same umami goodness as the veggies themselves, and it's fine to include a little in the sauce.

You can add your new ingredient into the sauce at the end of cooking — after you've made a roux and melted the cheese — or you can saute it with your aromatics (garlic and onion) and build your sauce on top of it. Either way, once your sauce is complete, you'll want to stir in the noodles and bake the entire mixture, like you normally would with mac and cheese. To amplify the Korean flavor, top off your finished dish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and gochugaru.