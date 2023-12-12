The White Spots On Kimchi Aren't Mold, But Here's How To Get Rid Of Them Anyway

Have you ever found white spots on your kimchi? If so, it would be understandable if you mistook them for mold — and you were probably right to play it safe and discard the jar. But, as it turns out, those white spots aren't really mold at all. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Microbiology identified them as yeast. Visible yeast — colonies of microscopic fungi – often appears near the surface during the later stage of kimchi production, and it's what's responsible for the formation of white growths on your kimchi.

It's why you may also sometimes find it on other fermented food products, like miso paste, soy sauce, and rice wine. While they may not be mold, you'll likely want to get rid of these white spots anyway. The best way to do that is to skim it off the top of whatever it may be sitting on — whether that be a piece of pear, cabbage, mustard leaf, or radish — rinse it under water, then heat it up before eating it.

The only downside to doing this is that your kimchi will lose its beneficial probiotic bacteria, as well as some of its salty and spicy flavor. Rinsing kimchi before eating it is actually a pretty common practice for children and elderly people who find its flavor too strong. However, if you're adamant about preserving all of your kimchi's flavor, you'll have to store it in a way that prevents the white spots on the top from growing in the first place.