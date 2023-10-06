Opt For The Freshest Ingredients When Making Trail Mix

Trail mix is a handy and nutritious snack for all ages, whether you're packing it in your child's lunchbox or keeping it on your office desk as a mid-day pick-me-up. While pre-packaged trail mix is convenient, making your own at home allows you total control over what ingredients go into the blend, meaning it will include only your favorite flavors and textures. If you do put together a unique trail mix yourself, however, a word to the wise: Make sure your ingredients are at peak freshness to avoid a rancid surprise when you dig into your next snack.

Trail mix is often prepared in advance, and most recipes suggest making it in bulk so that you can have multiple portions readily available. This results in large quantities of dried fruits, nuts, and whatever else you've got in your mix sitting out at room temperature for weeks or even months. In most cases, this isn't an issue, but contrary to popular belief, these ingredients do not stay fresh indefinitely. As such, it's important to buy the highest-quality ingredients at the peak of their freshness and to know the shelf life for these ingredients in order to ensure your trail mix stays delicious and safe.