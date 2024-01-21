17 Tips For Making The Absolute Best Granola

If you have gone to the grocery store, you've probably experienced the sticker shock of looking at a bag of granola. The combination of nuts, seeds, and fruits can cost you upwards of $5 — to even $10 a bag — which might make you think twice about adding it to your morning bowl of Greek yogurt or eating it as a quick snack at your desk. But luckily, the ingredients to make granola are relatively cheap, you may venture to try to customize your own recipe at home.

Anyone (including us) who has ever made granola knows that it's not as easy as it looks. We've burnt more batches of this topping than we can count and have forced ourselves to eat a batch that frankly just tasted like stale oats haphazardly mixed with trail mix. To prevent that tragedy from happening to other granola-loving home cooks, we've curated a list of some of our best tips for making it at home.