Use Up Leftover Fruit Pulp For A Sweet Burst Of Flavor In Granola

There's nothing more delicious than homemade fruit juice. Not only does it taste better, but it's healthier than the store-bought version, too. And, while you make bottles of fresh juice to last you the week, don't forget to save the pulp to make a batch of granola instead of tossing it out.

It's common to add dried fruits or coconut flakes to granola, however, leftover fruit pulp completely elevates the experience. Rather than having a pop of dried cranberry here or an apricot there, mixing the granola in a blend of your favorite fruits' pulp allows its sweetness to permeate the mixture and deliver nature's honeyed taste — and extra nutrients — throughout the whole meal.

To whip up an extra scrumptious batch of granola, combine honey, lemon juice, fruit pulp, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together. For a fruitier taste, use about 3 cups of oats for 1 cup of fruit pulp. Once they're well combined, fold in the oats, as well as your preferred nuts and seeds. Then, whisk everything and lay it out on parchment paper to bake for around 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.