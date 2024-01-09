Skip The Oven And Make Small-Batch Granola Right On The Stove
Immediate gratification is real and when you want some granola made from scratch for your morning yogurt or to toss into your bowl of oatmeal, breaking out the sheet pan and waiting for it to become perfectly toasty may not be in the cards. Classic, homemade crunchy granola can take anywhere from 40 to 45 minutes to make in the oven, but the good news is you can make granola in small batches in a cast iron skillet or frying pan in just a third of that time.
It starts with toasting your nuts and seeds over medium heat. This shouldn't take more than five minutes tops. You may hear a popping sound which is a great indicator that these ingredients are nice and toasty. Let them go longer and you risk them burning. Next, melt your buttery fat until it is golden and add any sweet ingredients, and coat your oats, nuts, and seeds until everything is absorbed. You will need to keep an eye on it and keep everything in the skillet moving. You will know when it is done when these base ingredients of your granola have a lovely golden hue.
Add dried fruits last
You want to wait to add any dried fruits like blueberries, apricots, tangerines, or raisins until you've removed your mixture of nuts, seeds, and oats from the heat. This will ensure these chewy and sweet elements maintain their texture and don't burn. Once the granola is cooled, you can also add ingredients like chocolate chips or miniature marshmallows. These sweeter ingredients are perfect if you are making your small-batch granola to top an ice cream sundae or to add to a warm fruit compote.
What you will love about making small-batch granola in a skillet is how creative you can get with the type of nuts and seeds you use, as well as what you choose to sweeten it with. There is a lot of room for customization with this easy and quick and easy skillet-making technique. If you do find that you have some of your homemade granola left over, you can store it in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three months. Just make certain it has cooled off before you do so. Storing your granola properly will ensure it stays crispy and crunchy so you can enjoy it the next day.