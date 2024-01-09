Skip The Oven And Make Small-Batch Granola Right On The Stove

Immediate gratification is real and when you want some granola made from scratch for your morning yogurt or to toss into your bowl of oatmeal, breaking out the sheet pan and waiting for it to become perfectly toasty may not be in the cards. Classic, homemade crunchy granola can take anywhere from 40 to 45 minutes to make in the oven, but the good news is you can make granola in small batches in a cast iron skillet or frying pan in just a third of that time.

It starts with toasting your nuts and seeds over medium heat. This shouldn't take more than five minutes tops. You may hear a popping sound which is a great indicator that these ingredients are nice and toasty. Let them go longer and you risk them burning. Next, melt your buttery fat until it is golden and add any sweet ingredients, and coat your oats, nuts, and seeds until everything is absorbed. You will need to keep an eye on it and keep everything in the skillet moving. You will know when it is done when these base ingredients of your granola have a lovely golden hue.